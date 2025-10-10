Alabama Football Names Three Latest Student Athletes of Week: Roll Call
Each week, the Alabama football coaching staff selects three players who have excelled off the field in the classroom. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, sophomore defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe were named this week's honorees as the Crimson Tide prepares for a top-15 road matchup at Missouri this Saturday.
The graphic states, "To develop champions on and off the field by fostering academic excellence, athletic achievement, personal growth, and leadership. Alabama football student-athletes are committed to hard work, accountability, and service, preparing themselves not only to win games but to make a positive impact in their communities and future careers."
Mbakwe has officially been ruled out of the game as of Thursday night's availability report. Alinen has appeared in all five games for Alabama this season, mainly in a backup role or on special teams units. Kirkpatrick has seen an elevated role in the defense this season, appearing in all five games so far. He had a forced fumble against ULM and a pass breakup in Alabama's win at Georgia.
Here's the weekend Roll Call for October 10-12, 2025
This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Friday
Swimming and Diving vs. Texas, Tuscaloosa Alabama, 11 a.m. CT., SEC Network+
Volleyball vs. LSU, Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m. CT., SEC Network+
Softball vs. West Alabama (10 Inn.), Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m. CT (Fall Ball)
Soccer vs. Auburn, Tuscaloosa, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+.
Men's tennis in ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Saturday
Football at Missouri, Columbia, Missouri 11 a.m. CT, ABC
Softball vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, 12 p.m. CT (Fall Ball).
Softball vs. Memphis (10 Inn.), Tuscaloosa, TBD (after Mississippi State game) (Fall Ball).
Men's tennis in ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Sunday
Volleyball: vs. No. 2 Texas, Tuscaloosa, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Men's tennis in ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama offensive linemen Landon Dickerson (ankle) and Evan Neal were inactive for Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in Wednesday’s practice with hip and throwing hand injuries, though Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said there’s no major concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
- Jalen Hurts had two total touchdown in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the New York Giants.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
Oct. 10, 1936: Halfback Joe Kilgrow faked a punt and ran it 83 yards for the lone touchdown in Alabama's 7-0 win over Mississippi State before 17,000 screaming fans at Denny Stadium. Kilgrow also kicked the extra point after his second-quarter run as Alabama avenged a 20-7 loss the year before.
October 10, 2009: Alabama picked off four Jevan Snead passes, running back Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 172 yards and the game's only touchdown and Leigh Tiffin hit five short field goals, one shy of the school's single-game record during a 22-3 victory at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's Cory Reamer also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on a punt return.
October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended. – Bryant Museum
October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.
October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles' coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding the subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal. – Bryant Museum
October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Al.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"That was as fine a defensive performance in the first half as I've been around." – Nick Saban said after the 2009 Ole Miss win, when the Rebels completed just two passes and had 5 rushing yards during the first two quarters.