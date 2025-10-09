Two Wide Receivers Appear on Alabama-Missouri Initial Availability Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 8 Alabama football will play its third SEC game of the season and second on the road against No. 14 Missouri on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 8
Qua Russaw, LB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Jaylen Mbakwe, WR — Doubtful
Ryan Williams, WR — Probable
Missouri Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 8
Blake Craig, K — Out
Sam Horn, QB — Out
Logan Reichert, OL — Out
Cayden Green, OL — Questionable
The injuries to linebacker Cayden Jones and wide receivers Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe were not mentioned during this week's press conferences. None of them went down with an injury during Saturday's win over Vanderbilt either, however, Mbakwe only played two snaps and was riding an exercise bike on the sideline.
Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia this past Saturday and will miss an extended period of time, while Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained last week during practice.
Russaw and Latham were listed as co-starters on the Crimson Tide's Week 1 depth chart, and they each made an impact prior to their respective injuries. Russaw had four total tackles, including one for loss, and a sack. Latham had two tackles against Florida State before missing the next two games with a lower-body injury.
With Russaw and Latham out, redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre has been the alpha Wolf linebacker with true freshman Justin Hill right behind. Pierre was the starter against Vanderbilt and Hill had a good chunk of snaps.
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return last week.