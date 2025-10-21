Alabama Football's Next Road Game Challenge on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we welcome Woods back from vacation. The program rapid fires topics at Woods to kick off the show, further discusses the Tennessee game, and then heads to the voicemail line to stir up a conversation on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The program kicks off by discussing a handful of topics from the last few weeks as we've missed Woods. He offers his thoughts on the Titans firing their head coach, and Crimson Tide's win over Missouri before diving into this week's win over Tennessee.
We discuss Gaither's article on James Smith and what we saw from the Alabama defensive lineman in the Tennessee game, Yhonzae Pierre's strong performance against the Volunteers and the many interesting scenes inside Byrant-Denny Stadium this weekend.
Alabama Coaches Break Down 'Dangerous' South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
The show then turns to the voicemail line to get started looking at the South Carolina Gamecocks. How does this week's game resemble matchups that the Crimson Tide lost last season? What elements does South Carolina have that prove dangerous for Alabama to deal with? The show
What I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's Win Over Tennessee, James Smith Has Potential For Dominance
The show concludes with Alabama recruiting news as the Crimson Tide lost a commitment, but added two others over the course of the weekend. Woods details who jumped on board as the program flipped a prospect from Georgia and added a highly touted quarterback from Alabama into its Class of 2026 and Class of 2027, respectively. Alabama's quarterback room appears loaded for years to come with the newest addition and rumors of another on the way.
