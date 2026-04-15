Alabama Football NFL Mock Draft on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama baseball's upcoming weekend series with Texas, take voicemails on the Crimson Tide's football national championship hopes and talks about next week's NFL Draft.

The program begins with Fernandez recapping last night's baseball victory and discussing the upcoming series against the Texas Longhorns. Fernadez and Gaither switch diamond sports and acknowledge the softball team losing to Samford in a midweek shocker beforte turning to the voicemail line.

Dax leaves a voicemail debating Fernandez on how long Alabama fans have to wait until the next football national championship and Everett asks about country music with Morgan Wallen coming to Bryant- Denny Stadium this weekend.

Next we transition to the meat of the show as we look at Dane Brugler's 7-round mock draft he released for The Athletic on Wednesday. Brugler only has one Crimson Tide player in his first round, but mocks three Alabama teammates to the same franchise. Which NFC West team will select the trio? Which NFL team will take Germie Bernard? Who will be the first defensive player selected? We talk about all 10 Alabama players in Brugler's draft and evaluate their professional futures and fits with respect to each selection.

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