Aaron Donald's Prediction Market to Play This Season Skyrockets After Second Rams Workout

The rumors and reports continue to fly about Aaron Donald coming out of retirement and rejoining the Los Angeles Rams. Donald worked out at the Rams facility for a second time this offseason, and Kalshi’s NFL market adjusted accordingly.

Donald has hovered over the 50% mark to come out of retirement since the Rams traded for Myles Garrett. Now, with two official team workouts under his belt this offseason, his price sits at 88%.

Aaron Donald to play in an NFL game this season

Yes 88%

No 26%

The market grades on whether or not Donald plays in an NFL game during the 2026-27 season, including preseason, regular season, and playoffs. A $10 trade on Donald doing so profits $1.37.

Getting ready for action

Aaron Donald first worked out for the Rams on August 5, forcing his price to jump to 85%. It remained in the 85% range until Saturday, August 15 when Donald worked out for the Rams again, which pushed the price to its current 88%.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on a potential return for Donald said that he hopes Donald makes a decision sooner rather than later, but not pushing for it.

"I'm hopeful that it will be sooner than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel like that clarity will come," McVay said. "I think there's a chance that we'll be closer to that than not, but I don't want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn't exist, in my mind, for him."

McVay added that he’s open to a return, but wants Donald to make that decision for himself without any outside influence.

Donald, 35, is not shy about posting his workout videos on social media. That said, he’s remained in elite shape and doesn't look like he’s slowed down his routine at all. He last appeared for the Rams in 2023, playing 16 games where he recorded eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 53 total tackles.

The Rams have two preseason games remaining on August 22 against the New Orleans Saints and August 27 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

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