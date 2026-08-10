Quarterbacks at Tight End Observations on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about what we've observed at Crimson Tide practice over the last few days. The show continues discussing who will become the starting quarterback, chats about the defensive line's size, and Fernandez has a bold take on the tight end room.

Gaither opens the program with observations from Monday's portion of practice and his quarterback opinion has evolved over the last week. He discusses his theory on Austin Mack's chances to win the job. Mack is currently in the lead and has been with DeBoer for three years, is it possible that the coaching staff is giving him every chance to win the job due to loyalty? Will Mack be able to hold off Russell over the next three weeks with two scrimmages coming up?

The program moves into Kane Wommack's comments about the defensive front on Friday. How will Alabama's newfound size impact the program's ability to bat down passes and slow down the run game?

Lastly, Fernandez brings up the tight end room and offers a bold take on Kaleb Edwards. The Crimson Tide completed 47 passes to tight ends in 2024 and 62 in 2025. Fernandez thinks the group of Edwards, Josh Ford, Marshall Pritchett and Danny Lewis can top that mark this season.

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