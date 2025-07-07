Alabama Football Over/Unders & Kalen DeBoer's Recruiting Gauntlet | The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we hit a short Bama in the NBA minute, take two voicemails that drive our conversation and then discuss the absolute heater Kalen DeBoer and his staff are on, securing some of the top talent in the Class of 2026.
The program opens by welcoming Fernandez back after a week off and listening to his Bama in the NBA update as a few Crimson Tide players are in action in Summer League.
We move to the voicemail line and take two calls that really drive Monday's show. First we discuss the Crimson Tide freshmen that could make an impact in 2025 and second we run through a bevy of over/unders for the upcoming season.
The show then moves into recruiting as the Crimson Tide added another 5-star prospect in safety Jireh Edwards and 4-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson. How does the pair fit into the Kane Wommack system and what makes this current class stand above the rest?
