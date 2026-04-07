Alabama Football Practice Observations on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what we saw at Alabama's spring football practice, take Dax's thoughts on the second spring scrimmage, discuss A-Day and then Aiden Sherrell's entry into the transfer portal.

The program begins with several observations after our brief time on the Alabama practice field. Our host spent his time with the offensive line so most of the talk is on the trenches. Would you rather see the Alabama offensive line dominate on Saturday, or will that spell trouble for the Crimson Tide defensive line?

We transition into the voicemail line where Dax discusses last week's scrimmage. Will this be a challenging roster to predict? What is the excitement level for A-Day? The show discusses the format for Saturday's scrimmage as the offense and defense are playing against one another instead of creating teams of Crimson and White.

Lastly, the program discusses the latest move in the college basketball transfer portal. Alabama lost forward Aiden Sherrell to the portal on Monday evening. How big of a loss is the rising junior? Can Sherrell's skillset be found elsewhere for less money? Will the Crimson Tide try to get him back?

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