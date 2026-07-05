With two months until the start of the 2026 college football season, it is time to look into Alabama's team heading into Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer. Here is what each projected starter on offense was ranked as coming out of high school, and how they ended up at Alabama.

The projected starters are just that, a projection, and are subject to change as Alabama gets back on the field during fall camp. All recruiting rankings are per 247 Sports.

Every Projected Alabama Offensive Starter's High School Ranking

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) and cornerback DJ Pickett (3) during the second quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Keelon Russell: Five-Star, 2nd-Ranked Quarterback (Class of 2025)

Throughout his high school career, Russell’s ranking drastically rose, going from a three-star to ending as a top-five player in the country. He played at Duncanville High School and paired with now Oregon receiver Dakorian Moore in high school. He originally committed to play for SMU before he flipped to Alabama.

He redshirted last season, but after an impressive performance at A-Day, he has garnered a lot of hype going into this season.

Daniel Hill: Four-Star, 5th-Ranked Running back (Class of 2024)

A Mississippi product, Daniel Hill starred at Meridian High School. He ended up becoming a four-star prospect, and he picked the Tide over South Carolina, Tennessee and his dad’s alma mater, Mississippi State,

He did not play much his freshman season, only carrying the ball 21 times for 61 yards, but saw an increase in his role last season. Hill rotated in at running back, starting three games. He ended the year with 284 yards and six touchdowns. There will be a lot of competition in the running back room this year, but Hill will look to establish himself as the main starter.

Ryan Coleman-Williams: Five-Star, 3rd-Ranked Receiver (Class of 2024)

Originally a part of the 2025 class, Coleman-Williams reclassified up a year and was still rated as a five-star recruit. He dominated at Saraland High School, accounting for more than 4,600 yards and 65 touchdowns in just three seasons, and was the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama. He picked the Tide over offers from some of the top schools in the country, but actually decommitted for a brief period after Nick Saban retired, before later recommitting to the Tide.

At just 17 years old, he became a household name after a 177-yard performance against Georgia in 2024. His moment of fame happened at the end of the game with the Tide down one with a little over two minutes to play in the game, as he made an acrobatic catch to later spin out of a tackle from two Georgia players, scoring the game-winning touchdown. His play dipped a little bit last season, but he is looking to get back on track this season.

Lotzeir Brooks: Three-Star, 60th-Ranked Receiver (Class of 2025)

Brooks was one of the most underrated prospects in the country coming out of high school. During his junior season at Millville High School in New Jersey, he had personal highs in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 1295 yards and 22 touchdowns. He chose the Tide over Arkansas and Penn State.

He totaled 441 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns last season as a freshman. His performance against Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff is enough to prove that his ranking was far too low. In the game, you can make the argument that he saved Alabama’s season on more than one occasion. With Alabama down 17-0 in the second quarter and all momentum against them, Brooks caught a crucial pass to pick up a first down on third down. He one-upped himself just a few minutes later. Alabama was in the red zone, but it was fourth down, when Brooks stepped up and made a catch, not just for a first down, but after breaking three tackles, he dove into the end zone for a touchdown. He later scored his second touchdown of the game (and season) to take the lead in the third quarter.

Josh Ford: Three-Star, 108th-Ranked Tight End (Class of 2024)

As a prospect, Ford only had one offer coming out of high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and it was from the school in his backyard, Oklahoma State.

Over two seasons with the Cowboys, he totaled 13 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. After his redshirt freshman year, he entered the transfer portal, and he committed to the Tide in December. The 6-foot-6, 267-pound tight end has a lot of potential, especially in helping with the run game.

Kaleb Edwards: Four-Star, 8th-Ranked Tight End (Class of 2025)

Coming from California, Edwards made a name for himself at Oak Ridge High School and was an All-American. He had 828 receiving yards as a junior in high school. He picked the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Oregon, and Texas.

As a true freshman, he totaled 11 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. He will compete for a starting job this season and has a lot of potential if he wins that starting job.

Jackson Lloyd: Four-Star, 12th-Ranked Offensive Tackle (Class of 2025)

Another California prospect, Lloyd was a three-sport star at Carmel High School. His huge 6-foot-7 frame and reported 80-plus inch wingspan made him a hot target for a lot of colleges. He eventually committed to Alabama over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, and Oregon.

He appeared in five games as a true freshman last season, only playing a few snaps. However, the coaches are very high on him going into this season as a redshirt freshman.

William Sanders: Three-Star, 30th-Ranked Interior Offensive Lineman (Class of 2024)

Sanders went to high school just 30 miles from Bryant-Denny Stadium at Brookwood High School. He was ranked as a top-30 player in the state and chose the Tide over LSU, NC State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-3 guard redshirted his first season and only played in two games. Last season, his role expanded tremendously as he appeared in all 15 games, rotating in on offense. This season, while he is the expected starter, he will have a lot of competition for the job.

Racin Delgatty: Three-Star, 179th-Ranked Interior Offensive Lineman (Class of 2023)

The third projected offensive starter on offense from California, Delgatty had the most unique route to get to Alabama. He only had two offers coming out of St. Francis High School: Arizona State and Cal Poly. He decided on the latter of the two.

He spent three seasons at Cal Poly, playing in 22 games, and started 11 games last season. After the season, the center entered the transfer portal and would eventually commit to Alabama and is expected to be the Crimson Tide's replacement for Parker Brailsford this season.

Michael Carroll: Five-Star, Highest-Ranked Interior Offensive Lineman (Class of 2025)

Carroll had a very different path from Delgatty to get to Alabama. The highest-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country grew up in a football household as his dad was a linebacker at Penn State. He transferred to the prestigious IMG Academy (also where former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker played) for his senior season. He chose the Tide over Georgia and Texas.

He played in 14 games last season as a true freshman, starting six of them, including games against Oklahoma (regular season matchup), Auburn, and Tennessee. He also started against Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Jayvin James: Three-Star, 161st-Ranked Offensive Tackle (Class of 2023)

Like Delgatty, James had a very unique path to get to Tuscaloosa. He had three Division I offers coming out of Blanche Ely High School in Florida and decided on the Akron Zips.

James spent two seasons with the Zips, making nine starts in 2024. He entered the transfer portal before last season, and he committed to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He started nine games last season with the Bulldogs, only allowing three sacks despite playing 856 snaps. He transferred to Alabama after spending one season with Mississippi State, and he will compete to be the starter this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.