Alabama's Draft Success and Philon Strong Summer League on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the weekend. The program kicks off with the MLB Draft and highlights the picks that impact the Crimson Tide before talking about Alabama's success in all the professional drafts. We chat about Labaron Philon's performance in the Summer League and how he may fit with Philadelphia after the Jaylen Brown trade before finishing with Matt Rhule's comments on morning practice.

The show opens with baseball as we discuss the four Crimson Tide players selected in this weekend's MLB Draft. The program talks about each players career arc, before talking about three potential members of the 2027 roster. How have Alabama's pitching prospects developed over the last few seasons?

We transition to a broader discussion about the MLB, NBA and NFL drafts as the Crimson Tide had players selected in the first rounds of each professional draft. Did Alabama's teams underachieve with some of the best prospects in college athletics?

We conclude the program by talking about Labaron Philon's performance in two Summer League games and how he'll fit in Philadelphia before jumping into an audio clip from Matt Rhule talking about altering his practice schedule from morning to afternoon.

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