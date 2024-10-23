Alabama Football Recommits to Details on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're so thankful to keep welcoming Mason Woods into the show as Alabama football really moves into Homecoming week.
The show opens with a conversation on Germie Bernard as he spent time with the media on Tuesday. Bernard played the company line on the Alabama jump shots, perhaps furthering our theory that the subject was handled behind closed doors. We then latched on to another line in Bernard's press conference where he discussed the Crimson Tide getting back to details and basics like tucking shirts in an being on time.
Our program continues by talking about what Nick Saban's up to and how he's digesting the lack of success this season and his relationship with DeBoer.
We pitstop by piggbacking on two former Alabama quarterback's comments that were made on podcasts this week. Both Greg McElroy and A.J. McCarron verbalized frustrations and disappointments in Jalen Milroe's play over the last few weeks. Should the former quarterbacks be criticizing publicly?
Lastly, Woods and Gaither look into the SEC as the standings are starting to come into play. Is Alabama officially out with two losses? Who's in the drivers seat to make it to Atlanta? Is the conference in store for a massive rivalry game on Thanksgiving weekend to determine its top two teams?
