Alabama Football's Roller Coaster Weekend Settles in Playoffs on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's have a massive Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we bring you two hours of content to dissect the weekend action. The first hour of the program focuses on what went wrong in Atlanta as the Crimson Tide was flattened by the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. The second hour wades into the College Football Playoff selection show and Alabama's inclusion in the field with a discussion on the entire field and the Crimson Tide's chances to win it all. We finish the second hour of the show by highlighting Alabama's basketball victory over UTSA.

The program opens by discussing Alabama's dismal performance in Atlanta and what went wrong for the Crimson Tide in it's 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. We discuss the Alabama offensive line and special teams errors that allowed Georgia to dominate the game.

The program continues on the voicemail line as we take our listener's reactions to the Crimson Tide loss. Our callers help propel the show forward into Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show where Alabama was chosen at the No. 9 seed in this year's playoff. Did they get it right? Why didn't the Crimson Tide drop? How do we feel about a rematch with Oklahoma? We discuss the Group of 5's inclusion in the playoff field and how we think the Crimson Tide might manage the path forward.

Lastly we spend a few minutes on the hardwood where Alabama dominated UTSA on Sunday. Several players are still out with injuries or illnesses but the Crimson Tide got its highest-rated transfer on the floor for his first major action. What were our impressions of Jalil Bethea?

