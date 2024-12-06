Alabama Football's Newcomer of the Year on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by Mason Woods to talk about conference championship weekend. What should we expect from the SMU Mustangs?
The conversation opens with a disucussion on what the ACC Championship Game means. Does the game actually matter to the Crimson Tide or is Alabama in the College Football Playoff regardless of the result in Charlotte?
Clemson opened as a slight favorite but now enters the game as an under dog. What makes the Mustangs so dangerous as they've dominated their first season in the ACC?
The show then discusses Alabama basketball as two freshmen were thrown into an NBA first round mock draft. What would Derrion Reid and LaBaron Philon becoming first rounders say to the college basketball world, especially as it regards to No. 1 overall recruit AJ Dybantsa?
We move back into football and play with an Alabama topic as we discuss and debate the Crimson Tide's newcomer of the year. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams is the obvious choice thanks to several highlight plays, but we offer a number of other contenders as Williams' season cooled off down the stretch.
Will Monday's program be celebrating the Crimson Tide's berth in the College Football Playoff or discussing what meaningless bowl game Alabama is off to after bad news on Sunday?
