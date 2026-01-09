Alabama Football Swings and Misses in Transfer Portal on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's have a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss last night's Fiesta Bowl, talk transfer portal targets for the Crimson Tide and then discuss Alabama's next basketball game against Texas.

The program kicks off by discussing the Fiesta Bowl last night as the Miami Hurricanes defeated the Ole Miss Rebels to advance to the national championship game. What did Miami do so well? What can the Crimson Tide take from their team building philosophy? What did Pete Golding do that was all too familiar?

We move from last night's game into the transfer portal for the Crimson Tide as two of Alabama's big targets never made it to Tuscaloosa, but instead signed with other SEC programs. Is it time to panic over transfer portal misses?

We move from the misses to the next group of targets and discuss offensive lineman DJ Chester, wide recevier Tony Diaz and defensive back Carmelo O'Neal. What do each of the three players potentially provide the Crimson Tide? How is Courtney Morgan piecing the puzzle together? Can the offensive line be fixed in a few simple steps?

The program concludes with basketball as the Crimson Tide returns to Coleman Coliseum on Saturday to take on the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns are 0-2 in SEC play this year, but have a veteran roster that could be dangerous. We predict the Alabama-Texas score and discuss the team's health going into the weekend.

