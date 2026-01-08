Alabama's Receiving Touchdown Leader to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama's leading touchdown-catcher in 2025 plans to enter the transfer portal. Isaiah Horton will transfer according to a report by On3.

Horton spent one season at Alabama after transferring in from Miami and was third on the team.trailing only Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams, with 42 catches for 511 yards. As previously stated, his eight touchdown catches led the Crimson Tide.

His most memorable performance in an Alabama uniform came in the Iron Bowl when Horton had five catches for 35 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"I told Isaiah a long time ago, when we got into the SEC games, you know, that this is where the offense — the ball will find him in big moments," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Horton after the Auburn win. "And, you know, we have so many guys that we rotate in— four or five guys that are really a part of the rotation most weeks and sometimes it doesn't end up going his way. But tonight, he found opportunities, and he took advantage of them."

He was selected as an offensive (skill) player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff for his performance at Auburn. Horton had seven catches for 81 yards for the Crimson Tide in its two College Football Playoff games.

The 6-4, 208-pound wide receiver played in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide with 11 starts. Even though he had the most touchdowns, Horton's overall production was down from his 2024 season at Miami (56 catches for 616 yards.)

Alabama is already thin at wide receiver with Bernard graduating on to the NFL and Cole Adams, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton already in the portal. Rising redshirt sophomore Rico Scott initially planned to enter the portal but decided to return to Alabama.

The only scholarship receivers currently left on the roster are Williams, Scott, rising sophomore Lotzeir Brooks, rising sophomore Derek Meadows and true freshman Cederian Morgan. Alabama's NIL entity Yea Alabama recently announced that Brooks has re-signed with the Crimson Tide for next season. Alabama will now definitely be looking for at least one experienced wide receiver in the portal.

He becomes the 20th overall scholarship player to enter the portal for Alabama. Horton could have also declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and will have one year of eligibility remaining in college.

