Crimson Tide Weekend Roundup on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as Gaither returns to the show to talk about the weekend's actions in Alabama athletics. The Crimson Tide basketball team won an underwhelming game against LSU, both diamond sports had big weekends and we finish with some football news.

The program opens with basketball as the Crimson Tide went down to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. Alabama defeated the Tigers, but still showed a bit of the issues that have plagued this program. Why can't the program put teams away? Who is the most important player for the team down the stretch run of the season?

We dive into the last four games of the year and discuss potential SEC Tournament draws as the season nears its conclusion. Which teams do you want to avoid in Bridgestone?

We transition from basketball to the diamond and discuss Alabama baseball's sweep of Rhode Island and Alabama softball's success in Tallahassee. Did Justin Osterhouse show why he was so hyped in the transfer portal? Does the softball program have a complete team?

Lastly we pivot to football as the Crimson Tide announced its opening opponent for the 2028 season. While Georgia State isn't a sexy opponent, the announcement does have further implications as Alabama will have to cancel one of its non-conference matchups already on the books to make it fit. Would you rather play Ohio State or Oklahoma State?

We finish with the football by highlighting the NFL Combine, giving a health update on Ty Simpson and choosing which Alabama player has the most important week in Indianapolis.

