Alabama Football to Release a Fall Camp Series: Roll Call, August 13, 2024
The Alabama football program will be releasing new three-part series called “The Countdown,” that will be following the team throughout its fall camp. The all-access series will premiere Wednesday on the athletic department's website and its social media.
For fans, it'll be one of their first looks at seeing Kalen DeBoer at the helm, and some of the changes that have been made since Nick Saban stepped down as head coach in January. In the trailer released by the school, interviews, as well as up-close practice footage and behind the scenes with the team, will be prominent in the series. There was also a clip featuring some of the charity work done by players, along with Saban.
A new episode will appear each Wednesday up to the start of the regular season, Aug. 31, when Alabama hosts Western Kentucky at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener
18 days
Did You Notice?
- Oz the Mentalist came to entertain the football team.
- Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk upset top-seeded Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski in the women's doubles final of the WTA National Bank Open, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 1-0 (10-7). Dolehide and Krawczyk lost to Dabrowski and Routliffe last month in the semifinals of Wimbledon.
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did a sit-down interview with the YouTube show Up and Adams. One of the things he discussed is his new contract with the Miami Dolphins.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 13, 1961: On a porch in a rocking chair at peaceful Jordan Farm near Alexander City, Paul Bryant answered questions of several state media representatives. When asked who his best athlete was and with the reporters expecting to hear names like Lee Roy Jordan, Pat Trammell or Mike Fracchia, Bryant proclaimed the best on the team was Bill Oliver from Livingston. "He's an athlete," said the big man. "When he moves, he moves." – Bryant Museum
August 13, 1973: Running back Sherman Williams was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I guess I’m just too full of Bama.”- Tommy Lewis
