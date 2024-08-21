Alabama Football Welcomes Chris Paul To Speak: Roll Call, August 21, 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program kept its fall camp tradition going on Tuesday as NBA superstar Chris Paul came to the Mal Moore Athletic Facility to speak to the players. Paul, is a 12-time NBA All-Star who just signed a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs for the upcoming season.
He joins former NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt, inspirational speaker Hunter Pinke, magician Oz Pearlman as well as former Alabama players Mark Ingram and Ryan Williams as Alabama's fall camp speakers.
Did You Notice?
- Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores took to the podium today and responded to disparaging comments made by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Flores said he is happy for the success Tagovailoa has found and wishes him a long career ahead.
- The University of Alabama athletic department announced a coordinated event with the University of Alabama Police Department to host a 2024 Tuscaloosa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The public can join the athletic and police department on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Coleman Coliseum. The event is free as long as you register.
- Alabama head swimming and diving coach Margo Geer announced former Olympian Catie DeLoof would be joining the coaching staff for the upcoming year. DeLoof is an Olympic bronze medalist after helping Team USA's 4x100m freestyle relay team advance to the final before ultimately securing a third-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The 14-time All-American with Michigan continued her professional career as a member of the International Swimming League.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 21, 1961: Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Keep your head up; act like a champion.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant