Alabama Freshman Ryan Williams Named FWAA Freshman All-American: : Roll Call, January 15, 2025
The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced their Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday honoring Alabama freshman Ryan Williams as one of the selections.
The honor is Williams' fifth All-America recognition going along with his Freshman All-America honors from On3, Pro Football Focus and 247Sports, along with a second team All-America nod from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). He was also named firs team All-Southeastern Conference and Freshman All-SEC by the coaches and was named All-SEC second team by the Associated Press.
Williams led Alabama in receiving yards with 865 and touchdowns with eight, while finishing second on the team in receptions with 48. The eight scores were second-most in the SEC and second-most among freshman receivers in Division I.
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama basketball player Noah Clowney scored 20 points, secured five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 132-114.
- The Cleveland Browns are promoting former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to take over as their own offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.
January 15, 1966: Joe Namath was named an MVP of the fifth AFL All-Star Game, which paired the All-Stars against the Buffalo Bills at Rice Stadium in Houston. The All-Stars won 30-19.
January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.
January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday
