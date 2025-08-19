Alabama Frozen Tide ACHA Division 1 Team to Play Outdoor Game: Roll Call
Alabama's American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 team is taking its talents outdoors. The Frozen Tide will partake in a matchup against NC State in enemy territory at Truist Field in Charlotte.
The game, which was announced by the Frozen Tide on Monday, takes place on November 15. Tickets are already available for sale through the Charlotte Knights, Truist Field's home team. The ticket sales landing page lists a 6:30 p.m. CT puck drop.
The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. When prospects are promoted from the Birmingham Barons, Charlotte is where they go next if they were not called straight up to the big leagues from the Barons.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:
Did You Notice?
- The Cleveland Browns made the team's signing of former Alabama and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond official on Monday. Bond, who was undrafted this spring, inked a three-year guaranteed deal worth approximately $3.02 million.
- Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson was partaking in individual work Monday during Houston Texans practice.
- Robinson's Texans teammate, former Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris, did practice with Houston on Monday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
12 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.
- August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.
- August 19, 1980: Former Crimson Tide baseball pitcher Lance Cormier was born in Lafayette, La.
- August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum
- August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born Elizabethtown, Ky.
- August 19, 2003: Running back T.J. Yeldon was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important, they would have called it armball.”- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant