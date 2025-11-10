Alabama Gets a Double Victory on Saturday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a double victory Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Alabama basketball win over St. John's and the Crimson Tide's football win over LSU. Which win was more exciting on Saturday?
The program kicks off with basketball as Nate Oats took his program into Madison Square Garden and defeated No. 5 St. John's. Labaron Philon reset his career high, scoring 25 points, but didn't take over the game until late in the contest. What stood out against the Red Storm? We discuss Taylor Bol Bowen's performance and the foul disparity between the two programs while playing some sound from Rick Pitino after the victory.
Yhonzae Pierre's Strip-Sack to Cap Big Night Seals Alabama Victory: Notebook
The program transitions to Alabama football's win over LSU on Saturday while going to the voicemail line. We discuss the anemic running game and try to offer suggestions for how the Crimson Tide can get the offense going on the ground. Will Alabama utilize a different running back in the future?
The show continues on the offensive end and discuss the downfield passing game and how it relates to the running game struggles. Can Alabama accomplish its championship goals if the program can't run the football?
Alabama's Run Game 'Needs to be Better' After Rough Performance in LSU Win
Finally, we flip to the defensive end as Kane Wommack's crew didn't give up a single touchdown to the LSU Tigers. Alabama got the ball in advantageous positions and its inside linebackers look to be improving week in and week out. How would you grade the Alabama defense?
