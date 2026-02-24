Charles Bediako Back to Court and Basketball Begins Home Stretch on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about the Alabama basketball program. Charles Bediako continues to seek a path to playing time as he's filed an appeal. We discuss Amari Allen and his development throughout the season in terms of the NBA and talk about a comparison made with Labaron Philon.

The program begins with Charles Bediako as he's appealing the ruling made by Tuscaloosa judge Daniel Pruet. Bediako is looking to get back on the court for the Crimson Tide, and uses creative timing to try to get back to the hardwood. Does the Alabama basketball team need Bediako?

We keep it with the basketball and pivot to discuss Amari Allen as Hunter De Siver wrote a great feature on the freshman from Wisconsin. What does Allen offer future NBA teams? What stood out from De Siver's article and how high is Allen's ceiling?

Lastly, we finish with two smaller basketball topics as Alabama head coach Nate Oats was named an assistant coach for Team USA's U18 basketball team. What is interesting about the coaching staff? Can Oats use the opportunity to made inroads on the recruiting trail?

The program concludes with Labaron Philon as Gaither saw a comparrison to an NBA MVP that's close to Fernandez's heart. Does Philon remind anyone of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

