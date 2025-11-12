Alabama Golfer Named Finalist For Haskins Award: Roll Call
Alabama golfer William Jennings has been named one of 25 golfers to make the Final Fall Watch List for the Haskins Award, which honors the nation's top collegiate golfer. Jennings finished in first place in two events and runner-up in a third event to put his name on the map.
The Fred Hasking Award have been give each year since 1971to the best male college golfer and is chosen by votes from college golfers, coaches and golf media. Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won the award in 2012.
WIlliam Jennings 2025 Results
- Finished 6-under par and won medalist honors in the Folds of Honor Collegiate, helping Alabama win the event.
- Tied for first overall at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, finishing 1-under par, but missed medalist honors in a playoff.
- Earned the SEC Golfer of the Week following his performance at the Ben Hogan Collegiate
- Finished runner-up at the Fallen Oak Collegiate with a season-best 12-under par.
- Named Ben Hogan Award September Golfer of the Month
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, November 12, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama athletics in action.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama athletics events in action.
SEC News:
SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 11
Did You Notice?
The Alabama football program spent time at the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center serving breakfast to honor members of the military on Veterans Day.
The NFL's suspension of former Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has expired.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down to a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today."- Nick Saban
- After Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.