Alabama Graduating 23 Student-Athletes to Conclude Summer: Roll Call, August 3, 2024
The University of Alabama will graduate 23 student-athletes during its summer 2024 commencement ceremony on Saturday, the athletics department announced.
Of the 23 graduating student-athletes, seven come from the football team: Jonathan Bennett, Justin Jefferson, Hayden Neighbors, Robbie Ouzts, Jaeden Roberts, Que Robinson, and DeVonta Smith. Alabama men's basketball players Mohamed Wague and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. are also graduating.
Here's the full list:
Bobby Alcock, Baseball
Greg Farone, Baseball
TJ McCants, Baseball
Kade Snell, Baseball
Mohamed Wague, Men's Basketball
Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Men's Basketball
Loyal McQueen, Women's Basketball
Jonathan Bennett, Football
Justin Jefferson, Football
Hayden Neighbors, Football
Robbie Ouzts, Football
Jaeden Roberts, Football
Que Robinson, Football
DeVonta Smith, Football
Shania Adams, Gymnastics
Isabella Martin, Gymnastics
Mati Waligora, Gymnastics
Kayla Beaver, Softball
Tyler Davis, Men's Track and Field
Clayton Elder, Men's Track and Field
Jack Hawes, Men's Track and Field
Cordé Long, Men' Track and Field
Jasmijn Bakker, Women's Track and Field
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
- Kristian Gkolomeev, representing Greece, finished in fifth place in the 50-meter freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- Alabama Athletics officially released 'LANK: The Documentary' on Friday, chronicaling the creation of the iconic phrase through the eyes of quarterback Jalen Milroe and Terrion Arnold.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
28 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 3, 1981: The famous John Hannah cover edition of Sports Illustrated hit newsstands with the headline: “The Best Offensive Lineman of All Time.”
August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?”- Joe Namath