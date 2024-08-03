Bama Central

Alabama Graduating 23 Student-Athletes to Conclude Summer: Roll Call, August 3, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Blake Byler

Alabama football's summer 2024 graduates with head coach Kalen DeBoer
Alabama football's summer 2024 graduates with head coach Kalen DeBoer / Alabama Athletics

The University of Alabama will graduate 23 student-athletes during its summer 2024 commencement ceremony on Saturday, the athletics department announced.

Of the 23 graduating student-athletes, seven come from the football team: Jonathan Bennett, Justin Jefferson, Hayden Neighbors, Robbie Ouzts, Jaeden Roberts, Que Robinson, and DeVonta Smith. Alabama men's basketball players Mohamed Wague and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. are also graduating.

Here's the full list:
Bobby Alcock, Baseball

Greg Farone, Baseball

TJ McCants, Baseball

Kade Snell, Baseball

Mohamed Wague, Men's Basketball

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Men's Basketball

Loyal McQueen, Women's Basketball

Jonathan Bennett, Football

Justin Jefferson, Football

Hayden Neighbors, Football

Robbie Ouzts, Football

Jaeden Roberts, Football

Que Robinson, Football

DeVonta Smith, Football

Shania Adams, Gymnastics

Isabella Martin, Gymnastics

Mati Waligora, Gymnastics

Kayla Beaver, Softball

Tyler Davis, Men's Track and Field

Clayton Elder, Men's Track and Field

Jack Hawes, Men's Track and Field

Cordé Long, Men' Track and Field

Jasmijn Bakker, Women's Track and Field

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
  • Kristian Gkolomeev, representing Greece, finished in fifth place in the 50-meter freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
  • Alabama Athletics officially released 'LANK: The Documentary' on Friday, chronicaling the creation of the iconic phrase through the eyes of quarterback Jalen Milroe and Terrion Arnold.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:

28 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 3, 1981: The famous John Hannah cover edition of Sports Illustrated hit newsstands with the headline: “The Best Offensive Lineman of All Time.”

August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?”

Joe Namath

Check us out on:

Published
Blake Byler

BLAKE BYLER

Blake Byler is a staff writer for BamaCentral and primarily covers Alabama basketball and football. He has covered a wide variety of Crimson Tide sports since 2021, and began writing full-time for BamaCentral in 2023. You can find him on Twitter/X @blakebyler45.

Home/All Things Bama