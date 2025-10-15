Alabama Gymnastics Announces 2026 Schedule: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide Gymnastics program announced its schedule for the upcoming season. Additionally, the program announced promotional activities associated with each of the five home meets.
The Crimson Tide will also host its annual Ghosts and Goblins Halloween-themed intrasquad meet on Friday, Oct. 24 in the Frances Smith Practice Facility inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson and White preview meet will be held in December in the main arena.
Alabama Gymnastics Home Meet Promotions
- Jan. 23 – Missouri – Big Al's BAMA-LY Birthday Bash
- Jan. 30 – Oregon State – Neon Night / Alumni Night
- Feb. 13 – Arkansas – Power of Pink
- March 6 – Kentucky – Be the Change Carnival / Bama Salute
- March 13 – Georgia – Senior Night / Capes and Crowns
Alabama 2026 Gymnastics Schedule
- Friday, Jan. 9 - at Clemson
- Friday, Jan. 16 - at Florida
- Friday, Jan. 23 - vs. Missouri
- Friday, Jan. 30 - vs. Oregon State
- Friday, Feb. 6 - at Oklahoma
- Friday, Feb. 13 - vs. Arkansas
- Friday, Feb. 20 - at Auburn
- Friday, Feb. 27 - at LSU
- Friday, March 6 - vs. Kentucky
- Sunday, March 8 - at Illinois
- Friday, March 13 - vs. Georgia
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, October 15, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama athletics in action
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama women's golf finished 8th place in the Route 66 Invitational. Natachonok Tunwannarux finished 13th individually at 3-over par across the three rounds.
- Alabama men's golfer Brycen Jones won the Turtle Pointe Invitational, finishing the two-day 54-hole event at 16-under par. Michael Crocker tied for eighth at 7-under and Jack Mitchell tied for 10th at 6-under, while Tristin Wisener finished 2-over as all four golfers carded well.
- Alabama men's tennis' Jacob Olar and Andrii Zimnokh finished ITA Fall Regional Championships on Tuesday in doubles action after knocking off five different pairs over the weekend.
SEC News:
SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 7
Did You Notice?
Crimson Tide receiver Bubba Hampton is officially entering the transfer portal as the winter window opens. Hampton hasn't been with the football program this fall but will finish the semester academically in Tuscaloosa before transferring out.
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt was waived from the Carolina Panthers practice squad on Tuesday.
Former Alabama basketball players JD Davison and Herb Jones squared off against one another as the Houston Rockets took on the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason contest at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Rockets won 130-128. Davison scored three points with two assists and one steal in 12 minutes, while Jones scored 10 points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama.”- – Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland