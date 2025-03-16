Alabama Gymnastics Ends Regular Season with Win at Michigan
The balance beam has been Alabama's nemesis on the road multiple times this season, but in Saturday's regular season finale at Michigan, the Crimson Tide posted its best score of the night on the event.
Alabama closed out the regular season with a 197.050-196.675 win at Michigan behind a a 49.375 on beam. With the big road score, the Tide raised its National Qualifying Score and solidified its positioning for the 2025 SEC Championship meet.
This was Alabama's third dual meet win of the season and second road score above 197.
"Tonight was a great road win for us," Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said after the meet. "It's always exciting to be in an environment that's tough, like it is here in Michigan, and to be able to come out with a win."
Senior Lilly Hudson highlighted the beam rotation with a season-high 9.975 on the apparatus. This means at least one judge scored her routine a 10.
Alabama needed a strong rotation on beam after an uncharacteristically low score on the floor exercise, which is Alabama's best event. For the first time this seaon, junior Gabby Gladieux did not score at least a 9.9 on the event. It was also the first time Alabama didn't have a single gymnast in the 9.9-range on floor.
Besides Hudson's performance on beam, Alabama's best two other routines of the night came on the uneven bars when Ryan Fuller and Shania Adams closed out the rotation with a 9.9 and 9.925 respectively.
After an up-and-down season, Alabama ends its season on a high note with some positive momentum heading into the postseason. The Crimson Tide will compete in the afternoon session of the SEC Championships in Birmingham on March 22 before finding out its NCAA Tournament fate.
This story will be updated with quotes from head coach Ashley Johnston.