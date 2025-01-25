Alabama Gymnastics Focusing on Response to Adversity After Losing Oklahoma Meet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When veteran Lilly Hudson took Alabama's first fall of the night as the second-to-last competitor for the home team on Friday, it was something of a metaphor for how the night had gone up to that point for the No. 10 Crimson Tide.
Facing No. 1 Oklahoma (8-0) for the first time in SEC competition, Alabama (1-2) was unable to overcome a performance that saw it earn just one individual score of 9.900 or greater during the entire meet, with that score coming on junior Gabby Gladieux's floor routine (9.950, tying for the event title) once it was too late to affect the outcome of the matchup.
With the team also battling illness throughout the past week, that added another layer of difficulty to what was already going to be a daunting challenge. Tough judging and struggles during the floor routines did little to help the Crimson Tide's cause. Having to count a 9.575 on the fourth rotation is nobody's ideal scenario and it put a dent in Alabama's 196.300 final score.
Head coach Ashley Johnston did not place the result on the shoulders of the judges, explaining factors that have led to lower scores around the country. She will be submitting post-meet routine summary requests (of which Alabama is allowed six) but still wants the team to be able to get into that 9.9-and-above range multiple times in every lineup.
Johnston speaks often about meeting moments, and it is her hope that the team responds to the adversity presented both in the build to Friday's anticipated contest and during the meet itself. ESPN's Lauren Sisler, a former collegiate gymnast, spoke to the Alabama team afterwards at Johnston's request.
"Those of you that know her story, she talks about, even in the low moments, it's your perspective and how you share your story and how you respond that's everything," Johnston said. "She came in and talked to the team about, 'Learn from this moment, and then put it in a box and put it away and you've gotta start fresh.' I think we had to do that last week at Kentucky... then we dealt with a week of another set of just hardship and obstacles, so we've gotta use that [and] put it behind us."
The Crimson Tide athletes seem to have had this message resonate. Sophomore Chloe LaCoursiere, who was one of the competitors afflicted with the aforementioned illness, said adversity is the only way to grow and did not seem to unilaterally blame that particular challenge for Friday's outcome as she and Gladieux looked ahead to next week's meet against longtime SEC rival Georgia.
Gladieux echoed her teammate's thoughts. Her floor routine was one of the lone bright spots on the night, and she gave her teammates credit as she recalled it in the meet's immediate aftermath.
"This team prides itself on its connection. We always say that we have each other's backs no matter what," Gladieux said. "I knew what I had to do... I just wanted to end this meet on a high note because this one's been tough for us. A lot of adversity, a lot of illness. But we fought tonight, and that's what I'm most proud of."