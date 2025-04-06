Alabama Gymnastics Headed to Nationals for Second Consecutive Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama gymnastics team had the same objective entering Sunday's NCAA regional final as it did on Friday: finish in the top two among four teams. The prize? A trip to nationals. The opponents were all national seeds: Florida, Cal and Oregon State.
Alabama scored a season-high 197.675 to finish in second, just behind regional champ Florida, which posted a 197.700. Nationals begin on April 17 in Fort Worth, Texas, and Ashley Johnston's squad will be there for the second straight year.
The No. 11 Crimson Tide finished the first rotation in third place, bolstered on vault by a 9.900 from senior Corinne Bunagan (who stuck her landing) and two 9.850s from Jordyn Paradise and anchor Lilly Hudson. No. 6 Cal, which competed with Alabama in Friday's session, was in second, .200 ahead of the host team.
No. 3 national seed Florida logged four scores of 9.900 or higher on bars, and three 9.925s, which is of little surprise from one of the country's best bars teams. All three other squads were chasing the Gators after the night's first event.
Alabama answered the call on the uneven bars, with a 49.475 event score and a 9.950 from sophomore Chloe LaCoursiere. The event score tied for the high with No. 14 Oregon State, which had a nice rebound on floor capped off by Jade Carey's 9.950. The Crimson Tide closed the distance between itself and Cal by .175, placing itself just out of second entering the night's third event.
Cal had some strong landings during its stint on vault, but only one 9.900 courtesy of Madelyn Williams. Alabama had a trio of gymnasts concurrently reach or eclipse that mark, contributing to the Crimson Tide getting closer to the mark it needed to reach.
Fifth-year senior Shania Adams had a big part in that, closing out the bars lineup with a 9.925. Alabama took to the balance beam for its third event, while Florida had its turn on floor, Oregon State competed on vault and Cal was tasked with continuing an impressive overall quad meet on bars.
Florida star Leanne Wong got a 9.950 on floor to lead the Gators. The Crimson Tide strung together four straight routines on beam of 9.900 or more, with Adams anchoring to the tune of a 9.925 and junior Gabby Gladieux scoring a 9.950.
Despite Cal closing out bars with back-to-back 9.950s, Alabama's highest beam score of the season (49.500) pushed the Crimson Tide into second, 148.150-148.125. The crowd could sense how close it was. Coleman Coliseum got louder and louder as the meet went on.
The Crimson Tide's season would come down to floor, its best event of the season. Hudson and Gladieux tied for the event title in it on Friday with Cal's Mya Lauzon and emJae Frazier. The Golden Bears, ending the night on beam, were Alabama's biggest threat. Oregon State was well down entering the final rotation and needed cataclysms from the other teams to get back to contention.
Junior Rachel Rybicki led off with a tough fall late in her floor routine and a 9.500. The next five in the lineup were officially on put-up-or-shut-up time. Cal's first beam competitor fell and scored an 8.950. The Crimson Tide gymnasts brought energy congruent with the gravity of the situation.
Sophomore Jamison Sears, the third athlete in the lineup, scored a 9.900. That left one competitor before Hudson and the anchor Gladieux: freshman Paityn Walker. After a deep breath prior to her second tumbling pass, she kept the season alive with a 9.900.
Hudson came next. Her floor routine is a program staple. Another gymnast did it before her, while someone else may well be poised to take it over after the senior is gone. She wasn't ready for Sunday to be her last time doing it. She netted a 9.950 to set up Gladieux with a golden opportunity to seal it.
That last spot is customary for the junior, who effectively knocked Cal out of the picture with a 9.925 in Alabama's final routine of the regional. The Golden Bears didn't do enough in their final event; even if the team's last competitor got a 10, the Crimson Tide was still advancing to nationals.
Carey won the all-around with a 39.700; Williams was in second with a 39.600 score. Hudson and Wong tied at 39.550. LaCoursiere tied Williams and Cal's Casey Brown for the event title on bars. Hudson, Wong, Carey and Lauzon were in a four-way tie on floor. Bunagan tied for the crown on vault. Gladieux's 9.950 on beam was all knotted up with Lauzon and Carey.
This story will be updated with quotes.