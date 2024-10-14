Bama Central

Alabama Gymnastics Releases 2025 Schedule

Full schedule for the 2025 Crimson Tide gymnastics team including home meets against Oklahoma and Auburn.

Katie Windham

Mar 8, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux celebrates after her beam dismount during a quad meet with Illinois, Minnesota, and Talladega at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama gymnastics unveiled its full 2025 schedule on Monday afternoon under third-year head coach Ashley Johnston. The slate includes five home meets, five road meets and a neutral site quad meet for Elevate the Stage in Huntsville, Alabama.

The team will eight regular season SEC dual meets sandwiched by non-conference meets against North Carolina to open the schedule and at Michigan to end the regular season. Alabama will host North Carolina, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU and Florida at home with road meets at Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas and Michigan.

This will be the first season that Oklahoma is part of the SEC. The quad meet will feature North Carolina, Cal and Michigan State. Tuscaloosa is one of the pre-determined NCAA regional hosts in 2025, so Alabama will have a postseason meet at home this season.

Alabama's roster features 12 returners and six freshmen. Complete meet times and TV information will be released by the Southeastern Conference at a later date.

2025 Alabama Gymnastics Schedule

Friday, Jan. 10- North Carolina

Friday, Jan. 17- at Kentucky

Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.- Oklahoma

Friday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.- at Georgia

Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.- LSU

Friday, Feb. 14- at Missouri

Friday, Feb. 21- Auburn

Friday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m.- at Arkansas

Friday, March 7- Florida (Senior Night)

Sunday, March 9, 4 p.m.- Elevate the State (Huntsville) vs. Cal, North Carolina and Michigan State

Friday March, 14- at Michigan

Saturday, March 22- SEC Championships

Thursday April 3- Sunday April 6- NCAA Regionals (Tuscaloosa)

Saturday April 19- Monday April 21- NCAA Championships (Fort Worth, Texas)

