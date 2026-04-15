Alabama Gymnastics Signs Eighth Member of 2026 Class: Roll Call

After announcing her commitment to Alabama gymnastics on Sept. 19, Mady Boyd officially signed to the Crimson Tide's 2026 class on Tuesday.

The four-time Florida state champion and two-time Region 8 champion becomes the eighth member of the class, joining Kennedy Cochran, Leigh Anne Elliott, Ella Sloane Griffin, Kate LaCoursiere, Ella Kate Parker, Avery Schlichting and Addison Sarisky.

"Mady blew me away during the recruiting process with her thoughtful perspective, her commitment to prioritizing the right culture, her dynamic gymnastics and her desire to be great," Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said in a press release. "I remember the fierce look in her eye the first day I watched her and knew she would be an epic addition to the Bamaly. We're excited to welcome Mady a year early to join this already top-ranked recruiting class."

The Tallahassee native's four state titles came after finishing first on vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and in the all-around. Boyd, who competes with Brandy Johnson's Gymnastics, is a two-time Development Program National Championship qualifier who has scored two consecutive 10.000 scores on the floor exercise and two 39 all-around scores in one season.

"I chose the University of Alabama because it just felt right for me, both academically and in gymnastics," Boyd said in the press release. "The program is super competitive but still has that family vibe, which is something I really wanted. I know being there is going to push me to be better in every way."

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

143 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller helped lead the Charlotte Hornets to a thrilling 127-126 overtime win over the Miami Heat in the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miller finished with 23 points, including a 5 of 10 clip from deep, four rebounds, six assists and two blocks. The Hornets will face the loser of the Philadelphia 76ers-Orlando Magic game, and if Charlotte comes out on top on Friday, it will reach the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

LAMELO LOBS IT TO MILLER 💥



Charlotte leads by 3 with under 2 to play in the @SoFi Play-In 🍿 pic.twitter.com/PPFq8xuzW8 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2026

After announcing her plans to enter the transfer portal on April 1, women's basketball guard Naomi Jones withdrew her name from it on Tuesday and will return to Alabama under new head coach Pauline Love. Jones appeared in 31 of the Tide’s 33 games, making 13 starts and averaging 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game.

NEWS: Alabama’s Naomi Jones has withdrawn her name from the transfer portal, sources told @On3.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/1CGdNdSX3i — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 14, 2026

For the first time this season, Alabama softball infielder Jena Young was named the SEC Player of the Week following a road sweep at Auburn. Young batted .833 (5-for-6) across the Iron Bowl of Softball series, reaching base safely in nine of her 10 plate appearances. She hit two triples in Friday's opener against the Tigers, becoming just the sixth player in program history to do so.

Alabama softball pitcher Vic Moten joined Young among the conference's weekly award winners, as she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. In Game 2 against Auburn, Moten allowed just one hit and three walks over 7.0 shutout innings. Only one Auburn baserunner advanced past first base with Moten on the mound, as she now has four solo shutouts this season.

Alabama rowing is ranked No. 13 in the latest CRCA poll after having an open week. The Crimson Tide will compete in the Orlando Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Checking in at No. 13 on the CRCA Poll. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xG6wOeRex3 — Alabama Rowing (@AlabamaRow) April 14, 2026

Tuesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Men's golf at Mossy Oak Collegiate: Alabama finished fourth among 19 programs, shooting 4-under par 860 (292-284-284)

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's tennis vs. Vanderbilt (SEC Tournament First Round), 6 p.m. CT, College Station, Texas, Watch, Live Stats

Women's tennis vs. Mississippi State (SEC Tournament First Round), 6 p.m., Norman, Oklahoma, Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 15, 1921: Two former Alabama football-baseball standouts, Joe Sewell and Riggs Stephenson, were teamed as the keystone combination for the World Champion Cleveland Indians. During his first week, Stephenson went 15-for-26 and led the majors in hitting. In writing an article about Stephenson, Alabama football coach Xen Scott noted, "Old Hoss was the best football back since Jim Thorpe ... and it's obvious he's having no trouble adjusting to big league baseball." — Bryant Museum

April 15, 1974: The second studio album by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Second Helping,” was released. It featured the band's biggest hit single, "Sweet Home Alabama."

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It's like death, taxes and Alabama football. You can count on it. I'll see ya next year."

— Crimson Tide wide receiver Dabo Swinney turned Clemson head coach

We'll Leave You With This...

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