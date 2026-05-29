Alabama Softball Opens Weekend With a Bang: The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez started by talking about Alabama softball beating UCLA, baseball selecting Tyler Fay to start Friday's game one, transfer portal loopholes, Crimson Tide football recruiting and Arkansas complaining about their schedule.

The program opens with Alabama softball's successful first night at the Women's College World Series. We highlight Jocelyn Briski's performance as she struck out nine batters when dealing with the dangerous Bruins. Brooke Wells broke her slump with a big home run earning the Crimson TIde a rest day on Friday in Oklahoma City.

We flip to the baseball diamond and discuss Rob Vaughn choosing Tyler Fay to take the mound on Friday. Is this the right decision? Should Vaughn be saving Fay for future opponents? Fernandez details why it makes sense to go with Fay on the opening night of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The show then moves into several smaller football topics to close the week. We start with UCLA quarterback Karson Gordon entering the transfer portal as a track and field athlete before moving into Alabama's recruiting weekend as the Crimson Tide is hosting a number of top-level prospects. We finish up by talking about Hunter Yuracheck's complaint about Arkansas's first few kickoff times.

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