Alabama in the Women's College World Series, Amari Allen's Return and Schedules: The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get Thursday's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Katie Windham fired up as we talk about Alabama's outlook in the Women's College World Series, Amari Allen returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season, and adjustments and announcements to the football schedule.

The program opens with Windham joining us from Oklahoma City as Alabama is the top seed in this weekend's Women's College World Series. She details what makes UCLA dangerous in the Crimson Tide's opening game and which team is the biggest threat to Alabama's hopes of winning a second national title.

The show transitions into yesterday's news that Amari Allen is withdrawing from the NBA Draft to come back to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season. We discuss the impact on the Crimson Tide's roster with Allen returning and what kind of role the sophomore will look to fill next year to improve his NBA Draft stock.

Lastly, we briefly mention Alabama's first three football weeks officially receiving kickoff times. Does the announcement move the needle and get you ready for football? The show stays with football and finishes by discussing the SEC getting rid of "cupcake week" in November. Did Greg Sankey bow to outside pressure in this decision?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.