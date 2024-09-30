Alabama Hangs On To Beat Georgia on The Joe Gaither Show
Happy Monday! Let's dive into Alabama's dramatic win over the Georgia Bulldogs on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral". The Crimson Tide avoided the biggest comeback in top-five matchup history to hold on and beat the Bulldogs on Saturday night to open the conference schedule.
We open the show by going through our own experience from Saturday, from the security all the way to the end of the night as Alabama walked off the field happy. We describe the scenes on the field after the win and what it was like seeing Georgia mount their miraculous comeback.
Next the show gets into the specifics as we start with the Alabama offense. The program describes the formation that has taken Jalen Milroe to the next level as he's seeing the field as well as he ever has. What did Nick Sheridan do to get the Alabama offense going? How is Milroe the unquantifiable factor?
We continue the offensive discussion by talking about Sheridan's decision to utilize trick plays on Saturday and our thoughts on the effectiveness of each before concluding our offensive discussion with Ryan Williams.
The show then transitions to the defensive side of the ball to explain just how challenging the second half was for Alabama. The Crimson Tide mustered four takeaways, three sacks and multiple pass breakups showing their prowess but it was Carson Beck's playmaking ability that drug the Dawgs back into it.
