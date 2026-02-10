How Far Will Alabama Basketball Go Without Charles Bediako? Just A Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Joe Gaither and Theodore Fernandez discuss Alabama basketball's season goals and how attainable they are after losing forward Charles Bediako for the remainder of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program enters each year with similar goals: to win the SEC regular season, win the SEC Tournament and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide's won two regular season titles and two SEC tournament titles while making a Final Four and an Elite 8 in six seasons under head coach Nate Oats. The program's had an up and down 2025-26 season, winning several marquee non-conference matchups, but dropping multiple home games and now find themselves needing to adjust expectations for the final two months of the year.

Alabama currently sits in a four-way tie for fifth place in the SEC standings, but got bad news on Monday as a Judge Daniel Pruet ruled against Charles Bediako in his eligibility case against the NCAA. Losing Bediako for the remainder of the year means the Crimson Tide will be thin in the front court and will have to rely on Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson in the final eight regular season games.

"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" concluded its Tuesday program by discussing Alabama's goals. Can the Crimson Tide play well enough to earn a top-four seed in Nashville? If the program earns a double-bye, can they click and win the event without Bediako? Will the program extend its Sweet 16 streak to four consecutive years despite its issues in the post?

Alabama Basketball's Remaining Regular Season Games