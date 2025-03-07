Alabama Heads Into Neville Arena: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Alabama basketball's road trip to Auburn, how they project in Nashville for the SEC Tournament and finish the first week of spring practice with the Crimson Tide defense.
The program opens with the Alabama women's basketball team losing in the SEC Tournament to the Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide battled hard, but ultimately came up short in Greenville, S.C.
We move over to the men's side as Alabama plays it's regular season finale against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Can the Crimson Tide split the season series against Auburn?
Lastly we pivot to football as we prepare for the final practice before spring break. Which defensive players get us excited for the upcoming season? What will we hear from Kane Wommack on Friday and what is the media's role in covering spring practice? What did we hear about Alabama's Wolf position entering the 2025 season?
