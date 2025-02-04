Alabama Hires New OC and Season Ticket Troubles on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Alabama basketball's big win over Georgia, Alabama football's newest coaching hire, season ticket issues and the weeken's Royal Rumble.
The program opens with Alabama's big victory over Georgia as the Crimson Tide dominated the Bulldogs. What was the biggest takeaway from the game and how does that aspect affect how we view the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with the Auburn Tigers?
We continue the show by discussing the hiring of Ryan Grubb. What took so long for Grubb to come to Tuscaloosa and how will his hire influence the offense? What can we expect from Nick Sheridan and is there room to hire Scott Huff?
The show continues with season ticket issues as Alabama fans have taken to the internet to express displeasure over their season ticket packages being revoked. Why were they revoked and what can the ticket holders do about it?
