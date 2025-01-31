Nick Saban to the NFL and Florida State Bulletin Board Material on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Will Miller of BamaCentral as we discuss crazy theories on Nick Saban's future, Alabama's opening game against Florida State, the Crimson Tide basketball team hosting Georgia and more.
The program opens by discussing Cam Newton's wild idea that the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to tank the 2025 season away in order to draft Texas quarterback Arch Manning and hire former Alabama coach Nick Saban to lead the organization. Would Saban return to the NFL and work for Jerry Jones? How much would Jones have to offer? Is Manning talented enough to tank for?
The show continues by looking at comments made by Florida State defensive lineman James Williams. Williams transferred from Nebraska and made big statements about the Seminoles season opener as the Crimson Tide is set to go to Tallahassee to start the 2025 football season.
After wrapping up the football discussion we look ahead to the weekend as Alabama is set to play host to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Who needs to step up to defend Asa Newell? Can Georgia come into Coleman and pull off the upset?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel.