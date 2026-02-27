Alabama baseball begins play at the Frisco Classic on Friday evening against Iowa. The Crimson Tide will play the Hawkeyes, Oregon State and Houston in the three-day event held at Riders Field, home of the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

The opener will begin at 6 p.m. CT and will be the first game ever played between Alabama and Iowa. The Crimson Tide, 7-2 on the season, will start Tyler Fay, who comes in at 1-1 with an 8.31 ERA over two starts and 8.2 innings pitched. Fay had a solid outing last week against Rhode Island, giving up three hits and three earned runs over five innings.

Iowa's Tyler Guerin is on the mound today, sitting at 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 on the season, with a season-opening loss to Kansas State and a loss to Florida Atlantic (whom they won the series against).

The Frisco Classic's exclusive broadcast rights are held by D1 Baseball. The games can be purchased on the outlet's website, with $30 the cost for access to all three games. Those who will not be purchasing the broadcasts can follow along here for updates and analysis.

B2

T2 — Alabama 3, Iowa 0

Holt strikes out as well to end the frame. Guerin has struck out four through two innings.

Peyton Steele strikes out swinging. He bites on the same slider that got Torres in the first. Guerin's stuff has looked very good to start the game.

Andrew Purdy flies out to left, dropping to 2-for-11 on the year.

B1 — Alabama 3, Iowa 0

Fay makes quick work of the Hawkeyes, getting through a 1-2-3 frame in nine pitches.

T1 — Alabama 3, Iowa 0

Jason Torres goes down swinging in a four-pitch at-bat, biting on a low slider. Guerin recovered very nicely from the home run, recording the final two outs in just seven pitches.

John Lemm strikes out looking on three pitches.

Luke Vaughn takes Guerin to deep left, 102 mph off the bat. Alabama 3, Iowa 0

Brady Neal gets a base hit over the third baseman's glove.

Justin Lebron flies out to deep left field for the first out. Lebron got to a 3-0 count to start the at-bat.

Bryce Fowler walks on five pitches to start the game. It's Fowler's ninth walk of the season.

Pregame:

Iowa's defense has taken the field, and the game will begin momentarily.

The broadcast began at 6:02 p.m. CT.

Is there anything more aesthetically pleasing, then a clean pregame fungo @Garrett_Wood_ 🤝 @AlabamaBSB pic.twitter.com/VgXDdUuVh1 — Jack DeLongchamps (@JDelongchamps) February 27, 2026

A name to know on Iowa is second baseman Gable Mitchell. The senior is batting .517 with a 1.418 OPS through eight games.



Iowa has five players batting over .400 (all of whom have played at least five games). Not a ton of power, just 5 total HR as a team this year pic.twitter.com/GyvEOFAMhC — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 27, 2026

Alabama's starting lineup against Iowa:

- No Justin Osterhouse today, as Brady Neal starts in left.

- Luke Vaughn will be at first batting cleanup, with Andrew Purdy batting 7th at DH.

- John Lemm bats fifth at catcher

- Jason Torres drops to sixth in the order pic.twitter.com/cxV4X5svoU — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 27, 2026

The University of Alabama Online is one of the main sponsors of the Frisco Classic this year. All of the replay animations throughout the broadcasts show the school's logo. This goes for all games, not just the ones Alabama is playing in pic.twitter.com/mZeLI7jL6D — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 27, 2026

Probable Starting Pitchers for the Frisco Classic:

Friday, Feb. 27 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. RHP Tyler Guerin (UI)

Saturday, Feb. 28 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (OSU)