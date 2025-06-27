Alabama Lands 133 Student-Athletes on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll: Roll Call
Alabama athletics had 133 student-athletes earn spots on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll as announced by the conference on Thursday. Overall for the 2024-25 school year, Alabama has placed 342 students on the SEC fall (138), winter (71) and spring (133) honor rolls. More names will be added to the Crimson Tide's tally when the first-year list comes out at a later date.
Track and field led the way with 54 honorees (27 from men's and 27 from women's) with 39 from the rowing team, 12 from baseball, nine from softball, five from men's golf, four from the women's golf team, six from men's tennis and four from women's tennis.
In order to earn a spot on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade-point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. You can check out the full list of Alabama's spring honorees below:
Name – Sport – Major
Zane Adams – Baseball – Sport Management
Bobby Alcock – Baseball – Sport Management
Coulson Buchanan – Baseball – General Business
Tyler Fay – Baseball – Marketing
Will Hodo – Baseball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science
Justin Lebron – Baseball – Sports Management
Austin Morris – Baseball – Consumer Sciences
Braylon Myers – Baseball – Human Environmental Sciences
Will Platner – Baseball – Human Environmental Sciences
Riley Quick – Baseball – Criminology/Criminal Justice
Kade Snell – Baseball – Sport Management
Luke Vaughn – Baseball – Criminology/Criminal Justice
Connor Brown – M Golf – Management
Jones Free – M Golf – Finance
Jonathan Griz – M Golf – Consumer Sciences
Jack Mitchell – M Golf – Consumer Sciences
Tristin Wisener – M Golf – Marketing
Ryan Flynn – W Golf – Consumer Science
Mattison Frick – W Golf – Business Management
Harriet Lockley – W Golf – Business Finance; Business Economics
Isabella van der Biest – W Golf – MS- Communication Studies
Halye Barlow – Rowing – News Media
JennaMarie Brames – Rowing – Marketing & Operations Management (double major)
Emma Burnley – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Sophia Coutant – Rowing – Advertising
Mary Czaja – Rowing – Criminal Justice
Zoe Defeo – Rowing – Public Health
Sierra Durkee – Rowing – Microbiology & Chemistry (double major)
Julianna Franklin – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Dani French – Rowing – Marketing
Renni Fultz – Rowing – Psychology
Micaiah Gianfagna – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Karis Gidley – Rowing – Interdisciplinary Studies
Ivy Griller – Rowing – Public Health
Jayden Grisaﬀe – Rowing – Computer Science & Mathematics (double major)
Lizzie Hall – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Lauren Hall – Rowing – Environmental Engineering & Spanish (dual degree)
Kendall Hamm – Rowing – Computer Science & Mathematics (double major)
Payton Hanson – Rowing – Marketing
Ryan Hendrzak – Rowing – Social Work
Kathryn Kennefick – Rowing – Political Science
Ella Koors – Rowing – Management
Olivia Lestelle – Rowing – Public Health
Reagan Lewis – Rowing – Food and Nutrition
Ingrid Lofgren – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Lauren Lowe – Rowing – Marketing
Andrijana Mijailovic – Rowing – Psychology
Riley Minor – Rowing – Psychology
Kristina Noje – Rowing – Psychology
Riley Parbon – Rowing – Elementary Education
Ashley Perrot – Rowing – Human Environmental Sciences
Paige Perrot – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Lauren Schneiderman – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Shelby Schoeman – Rowing – Aerospace Engineering
Ashley Sizelove – Rowing – Communication Studies
Ella Smiley – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Savannah Snow – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering
Emma Voelkerding – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science
Sydney Warmbier – Rowing – Accounting
Ryleigh White – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering
Jocelyn Briski – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science
Kendal Clark – Softball – Human Environmental Sciences
Abby Duchscherer – Softball – Marketing
Marlie Giles – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science
Kali Heivilin – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science
Alea Johnson – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science
Lauren Johnson – Softball – Marketing
Kinley Pate – Softball – Graphic Design
Larissa Preuit – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science
Enzo Aguiard – M Tennis – Psychology
Zach Foster – M Tennis – Finance/Economics (Double Major)
Roan Jones – M Tennis – Finance/Economics (Double Major)
Filip Planinsek – M Tennis – Finance
Matias Ponce de Leon – M Tennis – Consumer Science
Andrii Zimnokh – M Tennis – Marketing
Margaux Maquet – W Tennis – Marketing
Klara Milicevic – W Tennis – Management
Priya Nelson – W Tennis – Public Health
Petra Sedlackova – W Tennis – General Business
Ruben Banks – M Track & Field – Hospitality Management (Masters)
Carson Burian – M Track & Field – Double Major- Finance and Management Information Systems
Julian Collins – M Track & Field – Psychology
Kai Connor – M Track & Field – Management
Kai Crawford – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Tommy Danner – M Track & Field – Kinesiology (Exercise Science)
Patrick Daves – M Track & Field – Geography
Andrew Dennis – M Track & Field – Finance
Will Douglas – M Track & Field – History
Oussama El Bouchayby – M Track & Field – Sport Management (Accelerated Master’s Program)
Barry Evans – M Track & Field – Hospitality Management (Masters)
Knox Exton – M Track & Field – Kinesiology (Exercise Science)
Arthur Graham – M Track & Field – Applied Statistics (Masters)
Quinn Harder – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Jackson Harris – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Victor Kiprop – M Track & Field – Human Environmental Sciences
Dennis Kipruto – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Thomas Koska – M Track & Field – Computer Engineering
John O'Donnell – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Samuel Ogazi – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Tarsis Orogot – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Jekovan Rheta – M Track & Field – Human Environmental Sciences
Charlie Rogers – M Track & Field – Business
Gavin Saacke – M Track & Field – Management Information Systems
JT Thomas – M Track & Field – Human Environmental Sciences
Carter Waters – M Track & Field – Accounting
Khristian Watson – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Kristen Aguilera – W Track & Field – Public Health
Miracle Ailes – W Track & Field – Human Environmental Science
Megan Albamonti – W Track & Field – Post-Baccalaureate
Tristan Barr – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kaylie Crews – W Track & Field – Public Administration
Cami Crouch – W Track & Field – News Media
McKenzie Daniel – W Track & Field Human – Development Family Study
Kate Dickman – W Track & Field – Management Information Systems
Holly Foley – W Track & Field – Biology
Treneese Hamilton – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Autumn Headrick – W Track & Field – Aerospace Engineering
Mariia Horielova – W Track & Field – Sport Management
Noelle Igberaese – W Track & Field – Finance
Leah Kleekamp – W Track & Field Human – Development Family Study
Doris Lemngole – W Track & Field – Sport Management
Taylor McCue – W Track & Field – Marketing
Keaton Morrison – W Track & Field – Management
Campbell Petersen – W Track & Field – Interior Design
Jami Reed – W Track & Field – Business Administration
Alexis Rickenbacher – W Track & Field – Biology
Macy Schelp – W Track & Field – Educational Neuroscience
Sarah Tillotson – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics (Double Major)
Brenda Tuwei – W Track & Field – Sport Management
Grace Walker – W Track & Field – Public Relations
Lilly Walters – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Crawford West – W Track & Field – Public Health
Mye'Joi Williams – W Track & Field – Psychology
