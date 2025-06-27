Bama Central

Alabama Lands 133 Student-Athletes on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll: Roll Call

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) celebrates a double during the game with Mississippi State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025.
Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) celebrates a double during the game with Mississippi State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama athletics had 133 student-athletes earn spots on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll as announced by the conference on Thursday. Overall for the 2024-25 school year, Alabama has placed 342 students on the SEC fall (138), winter (71) and spring (133) honor rolls. More names will be added to the Crimson Tide's tally when the first-year list comes out at a later date. 

Track and field led the way with 54 honorees (27 from men's and 27 from women's) with 39 from the rowing team, 12 from baseball, nine from softball, five from men's golf, four from the women's golf team, six from men's tennis and four from women's tennis.

In order to earn a spot on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade-point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. You can check out the full list of Alabama's spring honorees below:

Name – Sport – Major  

Zane Adams – Baseball – Sport Management

Bobby Alcock – Baseball – Sport Management

Coulson Buchanan – Baseball – General Business

Tyler Fay – Baseball – Marketing

Will Hodo – Baseball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Justin Lebron – Baseball – Sports Management

Austin Morris – Baseball – Consumer Sciences

Braylon Myers – Baseball – Human Environmental Sciences

Will Platner – Baseball – Human Environmental Sciences

Riley Quick – Baseball – Criminology/Criminal Justice

Kade Snell – Baseball – Sport Management

Luke Vaughn – Baseball – Criminology/Criminal Justice

Connor Brown – M Golf – Management

Jones Free – M Golf – Finance

Jonathan Griz – M Golf – Consumer Sciences

Jack Mitchell – M Golf – Consumer Sciences

Tristin Wisener – M Golf – Marketing

Ryan Flynn – W Golf – Consumer Science

Mattison Frick – W Golf – Business Management

Harriet Lockley – W Golf – Business Finance; Business Economics

Isabella van der Biest – W Golf – MS- Communication Studies

Halye Barlow – Rowing – News Media

JennaMarie Brames – Rowing – Marketing & Operations Management (double major)

Emma Burnley – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Sophia Coutant – Rowing – Advertising

Mary Czaja – Rowing – Criminal Justice

Zoe Defeo – Rowing – Public Health

Sierra Durkee – Rowing – Microbiology & Chemistry (double major)

Julianna Franklin – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Dani French – Rowing – Marketing

Renni Fultz – Rowing – Psychology

Micaiah Gianfagna – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Karis Gidley – Rowing – Interdisciplinary Studies

Ivy Griller – Rowing – Public Health

Jayden Grisaﬀe – Rowing – Computer Science & Mathematics (double major)

Lizzie Hall – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Lauren Hall – Rowing – Environmental Engineering & Spanish (dual degree)

Kendall Hamm – Rowing – Computer Science & Mathematics (double major)

Payton Hanson – Rowing – Marketing

Ryan Hendrzak – Rowing – Social Work

Kathryn Kennefick – Rowing – Political Science

Ella Koors – Rowing – Management

Olivia Lestelle – Rowing – Public Health

Reagan Lewis – Rowing – Food and Nutrition

Ingrid Lofgren – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Lauren Lowe – Rowing – Marketing

Andrijana Mijailovic – Rowing – Psychology

Riley Minor – Rowing – Psychology

Kristina Noje – Rowing – Psychology

Riley Parbon – Rowing – Elementary Education

Ashley Perrot – Rowing – Human Environmental Sciences

Paige Perrot – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Lauren Schneiderman – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Shelby Schoeman – Rowing – Aerospace Engineering

Ashley Sizelove – Rowing – Communication Studies

Ella Smiley – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Savannah Snow – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering

Emma Voelkerding – Rowing – Kinesiology/Exercise Science

Sydney Warmbier – Rowing – Accounting

Ryleigh White – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering

Jocelyn Briski – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Kendal Clark – Softball – Human Environmental Sciences

Abby Duchscherer – Softball – Marketing

Marlie Giles – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Kali Heivilin – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Alea Johnson – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Lauren Johnson – Softball – Marketing

Kinley Pate – Softball – Graphic Design

Larissa Preuit – Softball – Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Enzo Aguiard – M Tennis – Psychology

Zach Foster – M Tennis – Finance/Economics (Double Major)

Roan Jones – M Tennis – Finance/Economics (Double Major)

Filip Planinsek – M Tennis – Finance

Matias Ponce de Leon – M Tennis – Consumer Science

Andrii Zimnokh – M Tennis – Marketing

Margaux Maquet – W Tennis – Marketing

Klara Milicevic – W Tennis – Management

Priya Nelson – W Tennis – Public Health

Petra Sedlackova – W Tennis – General Business

Ruben Banks – M Track & Field – Hospitality Management (Masters)

Carson Burian – M Track & Field – Double Major- Finance and Management Information Systems

Julian Collins – M Track & Field – Psychology

Kai Connor – M Track & Field – Management

Kai Crawford – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Tommy Danner – M Track & Field – Kinesiology (Exercise Science)

Patrick Daves – M Track & Field – Geography

Andrew Dennis – M Track & Field – Finance

Will Douglas – M Track & Field – History

Oussama El Bouchayby – M Track & Field – Sport Management (Accelerated Master’s Program)

Barry Evans – M Track & Field – Hospitality Management (Masters)

Knox Exton – M Track & Field – Kinesiology (Exercise Science)

Arthur Graham – M Track & Field – Applied Statistics (Masters)

Quinn Harder – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Jackson Harris – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Victor Kiprop – M Track & Field – Human Environmental Sciences

Dennis Kipruto – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Thomas Koska – M Track & Field – Computer Engineering

John O'Donnell – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Samuel Ogazi – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Tarsis Orogot – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Jekovan Rheta – M Track & Field – Human Environmental Sciences

Charlie Rogers – M Track & Field – Business

Gavin Saacke – M Track & Field – Management Information Systems

JT Thomas – M Track & Field – Human Environmental Sciences

Carter Waters – M Track & Field – Accounting

Khristian Watson – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Kristen Aguilera – W Track & Field – Public Health

Miracle Ailes – W Track & Field – Human Environmental Science

Megan Albamonti – W Track & Field – Post-Baccalaureate

Tristan Barr – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kaylie Crews – W Track & Field – Public Administration

Cami Crouch – W Track & Field – News Media

McKenzie Daniel – W Track & Field Human – Development Family Study

Kate Dickman – W Track & Field – Management Information Systems

Holly Foley – W Track & Field – Biology

Treneese Hamilton – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Autumn Headrick – W Track & Field – Aerospace Engineering

Mariia Horielova – W Track & Field – Sport Management

Noelle Igberaese – W Track & Field – Finance

Leah Kleekamp – W Track & Field Human – Development Family Study

Doris Lemngole – W Track & Field – Sport Management

Taylor McCue – W Track & Field – Marketing

Keaton Morrison – W Track & Field – Management

Campbell Petersen – W Track & Field – Interior Design

Jami Reed – W Track & Field – Business Administration

Alexis Rickenbacher – W Track & Field – Biology

Macy Schelp – W Track & Field – Educational Neuroscience

Sarah Tillotson – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics (Double Major)

Brenda Tuwei – W Track & Field – Sport Management

Grace Walker – W Track & Field – Public Relations

Lilly Walters – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Crawford West – W Track & Field – Public Health

Mye'Joi Williams – W Track & Field – Psychology

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama athletics will be taking over the SEC Network on Saturday. The takeover will feature Crimson Tide baseball, volleyball, football, soccer, women's basketball, gymnastics and softball. You can see the full schedule below.
  • Alabama football quarterback Ty Simpson and defensive back Bray Hubbard have an NIL deal with Alabama's new outdoor apparel line. Softball's Marlie Giles and women's basketball's Karly Weathers are also brand ambassadors for the line of Crimson Tide-inspired camo.
  • The Alabama women's tennis team announced the signing of freshman Amina Salibayeva from Almaty, Kazakhstan.
  • Alabama volleyball released its full 2025 schedule on Thursday as Rashinda Reed enters her fourth season.
2025 Alabama Volleyball Schedule
2025 Alabama Volleyball Schedule / Alabama Volleyball

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

64 days

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

June 27, 1980: Former Alabama wide receiver Freddie Milons was born in Starkville, Miss.

June 27, 1964: Mississippi State assistant coach Ken Donahue was hired to replace Jim Blevins, who left Alabama to become the head coach at Jacksonville State.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I've made so many mistakes that if I don't make the same mistakes over, we're going to come pretty close to winning." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

