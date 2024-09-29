Alabama Legends Show up For Crimson Tide's Win over Georgia: Roll Call, September 29, 2024
The stars were out in Tuscaloosa for No. 4 Alabama's upset win over No. 2 Georgia. There were multiple celebrities, and even a former president, but the stadium was packed with Alabama legends like Julio Jones, AJ McCarron and Mark Ingram.
The 1964 national championship team was honored before the game, and Jackie Sherrill was one of the honorary team captains. But it wasn't just former football players in Tuscaloosa for the big game.
Former Alabama basketball players Keon Ellis, Jahvon Quinerly, Noah Clowney Aaron Estrada and Brandon Miller were also in town and got to witness the Crimson Tide victory.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer at Georgia, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Volleyball at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Cross Country at Nicholls XC Invitational: Men- first place. Women- second place
- Football: No. 4 Alabama 41, Georgia 34
Did You Notice?
- Nick Saban shared a funny moment with new Alabama head coach during Saturday morning's "College GameDay broadcast. "The real advantage you had is they were really tired of my ass," Saban said to DeBoer.
- Even Mickey and Minnie Mouse made a visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
- Alabama snapped Georgia's 42-game regular season winning streak that dated back to 2020.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 29, 1980: The iconic Time Magazine “Supercoach” issue, with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover, was published.
September 29, 1990: After three consecutive losses, head coach Gene Stallings finally got his first victory as Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 59-28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At one point the Crimson Tide led 52-0 late in the first half. – Bryant Museum
September, 29, 1996: Bo Scarbrough was born in Eutaw, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride, and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards.”
— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant