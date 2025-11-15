Alabama Men's Cross Country Wins Regional Title: Roll Call
Alabama continued its dominance as a cross country program Friday morning with the men's team winning the NCAA South Regional Championship for the second straight year, and Doris Lemngole shattering the 6k course-record time (18:43.77) on the women's side for the individual regional victory.
"I’m very proud of how we showed up today," Alabama head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "They stayed composed, trusted their preparation and ran with a purpose. Our men’s defending the regional title and Doris breaking the course record were big highlights from a very rewarding day. We will wait and see if our women’s team officially makes the cut, but overall, it was another really strong day for both of our groups, and now we turn our sights to the national championship meet next weekend.”
It was the ninth regional title for the men's team, who punched their ticket to nationals which will be Nov. 22 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri. The women's team finished third overall at regionals and will have to wait for Saturday's selection show to see if it will get an at-large bid.
Alabama Women – Individual Results | 6k
1. Doris Lemngole | 18:43.8 | course record
2. Caren Kiplagat | 18:49.7
3. Cynthia Jemutai | 19:10.3
60. Meriel Rowland | 20:53.6
62. Leah Kleekamp | 20:58.1
71. Kaylie Crews | 21:11.1
88. Lilly Walters | 21:17.6
Alabama Men – Individual Results | 10k
2. Dismus Lokira | 29:11.9
4. Dennis Kipruto | 29:16.4
9. Nelson Pariken | 29:37.3
11. Ezekiel Pitireng | 29:44.5
15. Carson Burian | 29:58.0
35. Evan Trapp | 30:39.3
73. Jackson Hogsed | 31:30.2
Alabama Volleyball Beat Vanderbilt in Four Sets
Alabama volleyball started off homecoming weekend at The Capstone on a high note with a 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21) victory over Vanderbilt. It is the Crimson Tide's fourth SEC win of the season, matching the highest conference win total since 2022.
"These are the things we’ve been talking about in practice," Alabama volleyball head coach Rashinda Reed said in a press release. "Our team really stepped it up. They were incredibly relentless and you could tell they wanted this match tonight. Our ladies stepped up in a lot of different areas. Every person pulled their weight on the court. Vic [Barrett] did a really nice job today of mixing shots up, being aggressive at the net and being scrappy on defense.”
Victoria Barrett's 17 kills led the way as Alabama tied a season-high in conference play with 55 as a team. Ashby Daniels added on five blocks for the Crimson Tide. With the win, Alabama (12-12, 4-10 SEC) gets back to .500 on the season. The Crimson Tide will be back in action against Missouri at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT in the regular season finale.
Roll Call: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Friday's Results:
- Cross Country at NCAA Regional Championships: Men - 1st (37 pts); Women - 3rd (125 pts)
- Volleyball: Alabama 3, Vanderbilt 1
- Soccer in opening round of NCAA Tournament: Alabama 2, Northwestern 2 (Alabama wins 3-1 in penalty kicks
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Football vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
SEC News:
A Spiritual Revival: Inside Vanderbilt Football’s Boldness For Jesus Christ
Exclusive: Will Perdue Assesses State of Vanderbilt Basketball, Revenue Sharing
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas announced he had surgery to fix a herniated disk and will miss some PGA tournaments at the beginning of 2026 as he recovers.
- WNBA champion Aaliyah Nye was honored in front of the Coleman Coliseum crowd during the men's basketball game against Purdue.
- After filling in for Brock Purdy for the last two months, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones will go back to being the backup QB for the San Francisco 49ers. He handled the news really well.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum
November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.”- Frank Thomas