How to Watch Alabama Football Against Oklahoma
Alabama football's 2025 schedule featured three games in the regular season against teams that beat the Crimson Tide last season. The third is coming up on Saturday, when No. 12 Oklahoma will play at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time as a member of the SEC.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide has already toppled Vanderbilt and Tennessee this fall. Losing to Oklahoma last November proved to be the dagger to Alabama's goals of making the 12-team College Football Playoff in Kalen DeBoer's first season. The Sooners were out of contention by then, but this year, Oklahoma is the program entering the game with two losses and not needing a third.
Bryant-Denny Stadium last hosted this matchup in September of 2003. Oklahoma won by a final score of 20-13. Alabama has never beaten the Sooners in a regular season contest, with an all-time mark of 0-3 in such games.
How to Watch: No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama
Who: Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV and kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191
Series: Oklahoma leads, 4-2-1
Last meeting: The Sooners effectively eliminated the Crimson Tide from College Football Playoff contention with a 24-3 upset win in Norman, Okla. The game marked Alabama's third loss of the 2024 season and locked up bowl eligibility for Brent Venables' team, which went on to finish 6-7.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 20-9 for its eighth consecutive win. It was a contest where the offense was not firing on all cylinders, but the defense played a great game, including forcing a pair of turnovers. Alabama took a 17-3 lead into the break and its defensive unit continued to force field goals as opposed to touchdowns.
Last time out, Oklahoma: Oklahoma did something on Nov. 1 that Alabama has not done since 2020: It defeated Tennessee on the road. The 33-27 victory helped keep the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes intact despite quarterback John Mateer not throwing a touchdown pass.
Full College Football Week 12 TV Schedule
All listed times are Eastern. Schedules and networks are subject to change.
Tuesday, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m. | Kent State at Akron | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Ohio at Western Michigan | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 12
7 p.m. | Buffalo at Central Michigan | CBSSN
7 p.m. | NIU at UMass | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 13
7:30 p.m. | Troy at Old Dominion | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 14
7:30 p.m.| No. 15 Louisville vs. Clemson | ESPN
9 p.m. | No. 9 Oregon vs. Minnesota | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 15
12 p.m. | No. 2 Indiana vs. Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pitt | ABC
12 p.m. |No. 21 Michigan at Northwestern | FOX
12 p.m. | Arizona at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Oklahoma State| ESPNU
12 p.m. | Air Force at UConn | CBSSN
12 p.m. | UTSA at Charlotte | ESPN+
12 p.m. | South Fla. at Navy | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Ball State| ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Arkansas at LSU| SEC Network
1:00 p.m. | Oregon State at Tulsa | ESPN+
1:00 p.m. | West Virginia at Arizona State | TNT
1:30 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Kentucky| SEC Network +
2:00 p.m. | Marshall at Georgia State | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | North Texas at UAB | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | UTEP at Missouri State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Oklahoma | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 8 Texas Tech vs. UCF | FOX
3:30 p.m. | No. 14 Virginia at Duke | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | No. 17 Georgia Tech at Boston College | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Miami (Fla.) vs. NC State | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 USC vs. No. 20 Iowa | TBA
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at Michigan State | TBA
3:30 p.m. | Maryland at Illinois | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky| ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | San José State at Nevada | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | App State at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | South Alabama at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
4:00 p.m. | Memphis at East Carolina | ESPNU
4:00 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Tulane | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | No. 25 Tennessee vs. New Mexico St. | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | North Carolina at Wake Forest | The CW Network
5:00 p.m. | Liberty at FIU | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Florida | ESPN
7 p.m. | No. 13 Utah at Baylor | ESPN2
7 p.m. | No. 23 Washington vs. Purdue | FS1
7 p.m. | Sam Houston vs. Delaware | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Utah State at UNLV | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State vs. UCLA | NBC
7:30 p.m. | No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 11 Texas | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Florida State | ACC Network
7:45 p.m. | No. 22 Missouri vs. Mississippi St. | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State | ESPNU
10 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Washington State | The CW Network
10:15 p.m. | No. 7 BYU vs. TCU |ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Boise State at San Diego State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Wyoming at Fresno State | FS1