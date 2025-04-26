Alabama Men's Golf Advances to Match Play at SEC Championship: Roll Call, April 26, 2025
The top-eight teams after three rounds of stroke play advance to match play at the SEC Men's Golf Championship at Sea Island Golf Club, and Alabama finished tied for seventh overall at 6-under par 834 (279-289-275).
Senior Jones Free led the way for Alabama, finishing the three at rounds at 4-under par. He had a clutch birdie on 17 that helped seal a top-eight spot for the Tide.
Alabama earned the 7-seed and will face 2-seed LSU on Saturday morning at 7:20 a.m. CT in the quarterfinals.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf at SEC Championship Quarterfinals against LSU, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Alabama will tee off at 7:20 a.m. CT. LIVE SCORING
- Track and Field at Tiger Classic, Auburn, Alabama, All Day, LIVE STATS
- Baseball vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Softball vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Golf at SEC Championship, Third Round: T7th at 6-under par 834 (279-289-275)
- Softball: Alabama 4, Missouri 2
- Baseball: Alabama 7, Missouri 3
SEC News
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball picked up another transfer portal addition in Middle Tennessee transfer Ta'Mia Scott. She has over 1,000 career points and averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Blue Raiders last season.
- Alabama's first round picks, Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell, made their way to their new cities and teams on Friday for official introductory press conferences.
- Former Alabama DB, Trey Amos, who finished his collegiate career at Ole Miss, was selected 62nd overall by the Washington Commanders.
- Cool, full circle moment for Jalen Milroe. His pick to the Seattle Seahawks was announced by Alabama and Seahawk legend Shaun Alexander.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
126 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 26, 1977: Alabama's first All-American, and the first in the South, William T. VandeGraaf, died in Colorado Springs, Colo. After serving as an assistant at Alabama, VandeGraaf went to Colorado College, where he was head coach from 1926-39. He was known as “Bully” during his 1912-15 Alabama career.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"His ear had a real nasty cut, and it was dangling from his head, bleeding badly. He grabbed his own ear and tried to yank it from his head. His teammates stopped him and the managers bandaged him. Man, was that guy a tough one. He wanted to tear off his own ear so he could keep playing.” — Tennessee lineman Bull Bayer about Alabama’s first All-American, Bully Van De Graaff, about the 1913 game.