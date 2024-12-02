Alabama Overcomes Turnovers To Win Iron Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a new month on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we wrap up the 2024 football season by discussing the Iron Bowl. What went right for Alabma in its 28-14 victory over the Auburn Tigers? What could have gone better as the program closed out its first season under Kalen DeBoer?
Mason Woods joins the show and we begin by talking about sportsmanship as rivalry weekend across college football had several concerning situations, including two seperate incidents in the Iron Bowl.
The program then moves into the Alabama offense as the Crimson Tide scored four touchdowns, but had four turnovers as well. Alabama's offense performed quite well on third down despite facing several long yardage situations against the Tigers. We discuss quarterback Jalen Milroe's performance as he cashed in three rushing touchdowns but had three turnovers in an odd game.
The show then turns to the Alabama defensive side of the ball as Kane Wommack's plan was praised. The Crimson Tide showed Payton Thorne a lot of different looks in Bryant-Denny Stadium, confusing the Auburn quarterback and creating two takeaways of their own.
The show dips into a small College Football Playoff discussion as Alabama's season is now over. Is the Crimson Tide better off playing in a bowl game or do you want to see the team in a road game in the first round?
