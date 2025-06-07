House v NCAA Settlement Approved By Judge Claudia Wilken: Roll Call, June 7, 2025
Judge Claudia Wilken issued final approval of a settlement in the massive House v. NCAA antitrust case that allows for colleges to begin revenue sharing with its student-athletes and changes the rules on college amateurism.
The settlement addresses roster limits and earning potential for college athletes as it changes how NIL can be implemented. All deals going forward with athletes over $600 will now be submitted to a clearinghouse called "NIL Go" run by accounting firm Deloitte.
The Southeastern Conference put out an affirming statment after the settlement was approved.
Keelon Russell's mother released a statement after the passing of her daughter Kierston. Kierston passed away a few weeks after she and Keelon celebrated graduating high school.
"As a family, we are absolutely overwhelmed with grattitude at the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and messages we have received from fmaily, friends, the University of Alabama, Duncanville High School and people all across the country this week. There is no way we can respond to them all but please know we see and feel all of your love and support. These are words a mother never imagines having to write about their child in a lifetime. I know I will never truly be whole again. Kierston, you were a true angel from God and the only thought that is providing me with any peace and strength in this moment is knowing that you are resting with him now. For 18 years, I have been a witness to you shining your light on everyone you met and in everything you did. My love for you cannot be measured, it is infinit and it will always be a part of me. Thank you, God, for choosing me to be her mother, I will spend every day for the rest of my life honoring her legacy in everything I do. "
Former Alabama outfielder Tyler Gentry went 2-for-3 tonight with four RBIs for the Omaha Storm Chasers as they defeated the Iowa Cubs 9-5.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A&M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant