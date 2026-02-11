Alabama Pitcher Earns National Recognition For Strong Opening Weekend: Roll Call

Alabama softball got its season started on the right foot by going 5-0 in the Buzz Classic. The Crimson Tide defeated Villanova and Georgia Tech twice and East Carolina, hitting 18 home runs in the process, but it was pitcher Vic Moten who earned national recognition as D1 Softball named the Daphne-product the National Freshman of the Week and Softball America selected her as the Freshman Star of the Week.

Moten won all three of her starts this weekend, striking out 19 batters and giving up just two runs on seven hits across 15 innings of action. She got the Crimson Tide's first start of the season and threw three innings, striking out six batters and giving up just one walk in her college debut.

Moten was nearly flawless in her Friday start against the Yellow Jackets, striking out seven in a two-hit shutout as the Crimson Tide kept cruising. She ran into slight trouble in her Saturday start against Georgia Tech, giving up two first inning home runs, but settled in, striking out six batters in the win.

"The Saturday night game, she had pitched the no-hitter on Thursday," Patrick Murphy said. "She pitched really well against Georgia Tech on Friday. We were trying to win games. I didn't really care about who went when, the rotation, and it just ended up that Vic had to start the second game against Georgia Tech as well, and she gave up the back-to-back home runs - the first runs of her career. I called a timeout to say, 'The biggest thing right now is we want to see you bounce back. I don't care about the two home runs; we're going to score runs. What are you going to do now to show us you're gritty, you can be resilient and, but how quickly you can do that.' And then she put zeros up the rest of the game. I was really proud of that. Of all the things that happened this weekend, that was probably the biggest to me."

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday February 11, 2026

Alabama track and field's Samuel Ogazi was named SEC Men's Runner of the Week on Tuesday after capturing the 400-meter title at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, breaking the facility record and resetting his own record, finishing the lap in 44.85 seconds. Ogazi's time is the second-fastest 400-meter time in the SEC this season. He becomes the third athlete to earn SEC recognition this season, following Katelyn Adel winning Women's Field Athlete of the Week and Doris Lemngole winning Women's Runner of the Week in prior weeks.

We all saw his season debut in the 400m! 🔥



Samuel Ogazi has been named the @SEC Men's Runner of the Week!



📰 https://t.co/oOmfdn4BSJ#RollTide pic.twitter.com/uQuNyEb7P7 — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) February 10, 2026

Incoming defensive line transfer Kedrick Bingley-Jones received his approval by the NCAA to play his seventh season of college football this season for the Crimson Tide. Bingley-Jones graduated in the Class of 2020 and originally enrolled at North Carolina. He played for the Tar Heels for four years before transferring to Mississippi State in the last two. Bingley-Jones used 2020 as his COVID-year, used 2023 as a redshirt season after suffering injury and applied for 2024 as a medical redshirt year after enduring a second injury.

Thank You God! Wavier got approved by the NCAA🙏🏾 #TYG #RollTide — Kedrick Bingley-Jones. (@kedrickbingleyj) February 10, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday Results:

No events scheduled.

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

206 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 11, 1943: For the second straight year, former Alabama star Don Hutson was named the NFL "Player of the Year" in a poll of voters from nine newspapers. The 30-year-old held 11 NFL receiving records, including his 138 points scored in 1942. Hutson led the NFL in receiving with 74 catches for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs. Hutson was an All-NFL pick for the fifth consecutive season.

February 11, 1997: Damien Harris was born in Richmond, Ky.; Deionte Thompson was born in Orange, Texas.

February 11, 1998: Josh Jacobs was born in Tulsa, Okla.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team." Paul "Bear" Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Sports Illustrated is printing special Super Bowl editions for football fans everywhere. Fans can celebrate the Seattle Seahawks victory in Super Bowl 60 by purchasing a copy here.

Super Bowl Cover Edition | Sports Illustrate

Check us out on: