Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 1
Alabama softball came into the season a little under the radar as the No. 16 team, but that's no longer the case after a powerful performance opening weekend with 18 home runs and five wins over Villanova (x2), East Carolina and Georgia Tech (x2.)
After the 5-0 start, Alabama moves up to No. 13 in the USA Softball poll and in the top-10 in the other major college softball polls: No. 9 by Softball America and No. 10 by D1 Softball and NFCA Coaches poll. The USA Softball poll is the ranking that is used by ESPN on broadcasts.
There are 11 SEC teams ranked, including four of the top five and eight in the top-15.
The Crimson Tide will be back in action on Friday to open the home schedule at the Easton Bama Bash. Alabama will once again play five games in three days, starting with Purdue on Friday at 4 p.m. Liberty and Georgia Southern will also be part of the tournament.
USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 1
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas Tech (18) 6-0 618
2. Texas (6) 4-1 585
3. Tennessee (1) 5-0 584
4. Oklahoma 3-1 552
5. Florida 5-0 499
6. Florida State 5-0 485
7. UCLA 5-0 472
T8. Nebraska 3-2 405
T8. Texas A&M 4-1 405
10. LSU 6-0 392
11. Arkansas 4-1 380
12. Stanford 5-0 344
13. Alabama 5-0 339
14. Oregon 2-3 274
15. Arizona 3-2 260
16. Virginia Tech 5-0 254
17. Georgia 4-1 217
18. Clemson 3-2 204
19. Duke 4-1 159
20. South Carolina 3-2 151
21. Mississippi State 4-0 147
22. Arizona State 4-1 84
23. Oklahoma State 3-2 82
24. Washington 2-3 67
25. Virginia 4-1 64
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic (52), Grand Canyon (14), Ole Miss (13), SE Louisiana (8), UCF (8), Auburn (6), Belmont (4), Michigan State (4), Liberty (3), Missouri (2), Indiana (1), Penn State (1), San Diego State (1), South Alabama (1)
Dropped out: Florida Atlantic (52), Grand Canyon (14), Ole Miss (13), SE Louisiana (8), UCF (8), Auburn (6), Belmont (4), Michigan State (4), Liberty (3), Missouri (2), Indiana (1), Penn State (1), San Diego State (1), South Alabama (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 1
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas Tech (25) 6-0 767
2. Texas (5) 4-1 720
3. Tennessee (1) 5-0 716
T4. Florida 5-0 655
T4. Oklahoma 3-1 655
6. UCLA 5-0 614
7. Florida State 5-0 580
8. Texas A&M 4-1 474
9. Arkansas 4-1 464
10. Alabama 5-0 454
11. Nebraska 3-2 427
12. LSU 6-0 426
13. Stanford 5-0 399
14. Virginia Tech 5-0 378
15. Oregon 2-3 355
16. South Carolina 3-2 262
17. Arizona 3-2 260
18. Clemson 3-2 242
19. Mississippi State 4-0 229
20. Georgia 4-1 199
21. Ole Miss 3-2 144
22. Duke 4-1 135
23. Florida Atlantic 5-0 96
24. Virginia 4-1 93
25. Southeastern Louisiana 4-2 65
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (63), Grand Canyon (57), Arizona State (47), Michigan (36), Ohio State (20), Auburn (15), Michigan State (10), North Florida (6), Liberty (5), Nevada (4), Belmont (3).
Dropped out: No. 21 Liberty, No. 24 Oklahoma State, No. 25 Ohio State
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_