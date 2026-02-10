Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 1

Alabama softball came into the season a little under the radar as the No. 16 team, but that's no longer the case after a powerful performance opening weekend with 18 home runs and five wins over Villanova (x2), East Carolina and Georgia Tech (x2.)

After the 5-0 start, Alabama moves up to No. 13 in the USA Softball poll and in the top-10 in the other major college softball polls: No. 9 by Softball America and No. 10 by D1 Softball and NFCA Coaches poll. The USA Softball poll is the ranking that is used by ESPN on broadcasts.

There are 11 SEC teams ranked, including four of the top five and eight in the top-15.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action on Friday to open the home schedule at the Easton Bama Bash. Alabama will once again play five games in three days, starting with Purdue on Friday at 4 p.m. Liberty and Georgia Southern will also be part of the tournament.

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 1

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas Tech (18) 6-0 618

2. Texas (6) 4-1 585

3. Tennessee (1) 5-0 584

4. Oklahoma 3-1 552

5. Florida 5-0 499

6. Florida State 5-0 485

7. UCLA 5-0 472

T8. Nebraska 3-2 405

T8. Texas A&M 4-1 405

10. LSU 6-0 392

11. Arkansas 4-1 380

12. Stanford 5-0 344

13. Alabama 5-0 339

14. Oregon 2-3 274

15. Arizona 3-2 260

16. Virginia Tech 5-0 254

17. Georgia 4-1 217

18. Clemson 3-2 204

19. Duke 4-1 159

20. South Carolina 3-2 151

21. Mississippi State 4-0 147

22. Arizona State 4-1 84

23. Oklahoma State 3-2 82

24. Washington 2-3 67

25. Virginia 4-1 64

Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic (52), Grand Canyon (14), Ole Miss (13), SE Louisiana (8), UCF (8), Auburn (6), Belmont (4), Michigan State (4), Liberty (3), Missouri (2), Indiana (1), Penn State (1), San Diego State (1), South Alabama (1)

Dropped out: Florida Atlantic (52), Grand Canyon (14), Ole Miss (13), SE Louisiana (8), UCF (8), Auburn (6), Belmont (4), Michigan State (4), Liberty (3), Missouri (2), Indiana (1), Penn State (1), San Diego State (1), South Alabama (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 1

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas Tech (25) 6-0 767

2. Texas (5) 4-1 720

3. Tennessee (1) 5-0 716

T4. Florida 5-0 655

T4. Oklahoma 3-1 655

6. UCLA 5-0 614

7. Florida State 5-0 580

8. Texas A&M 4-1 474

9. Arkansas 4-1 464

10. Alabama 5-0 454

11. Nebraska 3-2 427

12. LSU 6-0 426

13. Stanford 5-0 399

14. Virginia Tech 5-0 378

15. Oregon 2-3 355

16. South Carolina 3-2 262

17. Arizona 3-2 260

18. Clemson 3-2 242

19. Mississippi State 4-0 229

20. Georgia 4-1 199

21. Ole Miss 3-2 144

22. Duke 4-1 135

23. Florida Atlantic 5-0 96

24. Virginia 4-1 93

25. Southeastern Louisiana 4-2 65

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (63), Grand Canyon (57), Arizona State (47), Michigan (36), Ohio State (20), Auburn (15), Michigan State (10), North Florida (6), Liberty (5), Nevada (4), Belmont (3).

Dropped out: No. 21 Liberty, No. 24 Oklahoma State, No. 25 Ohio State

