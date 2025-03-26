Alabama Prepares For BYU in the Sweet 16: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we take our first look at the BYU Cougars, discuss midrange jump shots, Kalen DeBoer's pressure meter and the change to Alabama's A-Day.
The program opens with basketball and the NCAA Tournament as the Crimson Tide gets set to take on the BYU Cougars in the Sweet 16. The show discusses BYU's financial backing and their standing in the Big 12 this season and compares them to a team the Crimson Tide defeated three times this year.
We take a voicemail highlighting the advantages of the mid-range jump shot in the NCAA Tournament, sending the show into a tangent discussing what constitutes good offense in college basketball.
Lastly, the show discusses Kalen DeBoer's outlook in 2025 as a popular media member said he's under some of the most pressure in college football, but surprisingly said Hugh Freeze isn't?
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
