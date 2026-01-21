Sixth Offensive Lineman Transfers to Alabama

Alabama has added former Mississippi State offensive tackle Jayvin James from the transfer portal, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. James will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, has made 21 starts in his career. He allowed just three sacks on 824 snaps with the Bulldogs this past season.

James is one of 19 incoming transfers for the Crimson Tide, joining former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, former North Alabama punter Adam Watford, former Syracuse long snapper Ethan Stangle, former Mercer defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, former Michigan offensive linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, former Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones and former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn, former NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers, former Cal Poly offensive lineman Racin Delgatty, former Washington defensive lineman Caleb Smith, former Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks, former Ole Miss offensive lineman Ethan Fields, former Oregon defensive lineman Terrance Green and former South Carolina edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu. Alabama also landed a preferred walk-on in Jacksonville State tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth.

In addition to James and the other five incoming offensive line transfers, this position group for Alabama in 2026 will be composed of Michael Carroll, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Jackson Lloyd, plus incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and JUCO transfer Tyrell Miller. Carroll is the only returning Alabama offensive lineman with any starting experience, as he held that status for five of his 13 games that he played.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closed on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

KEEP UP WITH ALL THE PORTAL NEWS IN THE BAMACENTRAL TRANSFER TRACKER

This story will be updated

Read More: