Alabama QB Battle Ahead of A-Day: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham. We discuss a leaked video of an electric Crimson Tide skill player, several tweets from ESPN's Chris Low on Alabama football and then finish with Windham helping us prepare for A-Day.
The program opens with some practice footage showing freshman Lotzier Brooks getting open with uncaney consistency. How good will Brooks be? What does Alabama's slot receiver spot look like? Will Ryan Williams play out of the slot?
From Brooks we discuss the Crimson Tide quarterbacks as Chris Low tweeted about the quarterback battle. Using Low's tweet and what we've heard and seen for oursleves so far the programs deciphers what is real and what is not with the Alabama signal callers.
We welcome Windham into the show to discuss mulitple topics. Widham details Alabama gymnastic's strong performance at the NCAA Regionals and talks about the Crimson Tide's softball series against Oklahoma this weekend but perhaps the most fun was discussing Alabama A-Day. The format will look different this season, so which players will our trio keep their eyes on this weekend?
